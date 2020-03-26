First of its Kind Subscription Meal Plan Nourishes Shelter in Place Residents

Iconic San Francisco Restaurant, Samovar, Innovates to Feed Community in Time of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iconic San Francisco restaurant Samovar announced a new business line in response to the impact of COVID-19 on residents: a subscription meal plan of homemade "family-style" dishes and provisions for delivery or pickup. With millions of Californians now largely confined to their homes, the subscription-based service fulfills consumers' need for healthy, comforting, and convenient meals to nourish their family during these extraordinary times. Menus vary according to market availability and all meals feature Samovar's favorite farmers and purveyors along with their artisan organic teas as well as add-ons like milk, coffee, farmer's market produce, eggs, cheese, beer and wine. More household and grocery provisions will be added in the near future.

"I opened Samovar almost 20 years ago to bring people together over healthy food and tea. Our cafes have been places of intimacy, connection and eating well. Now that people can't come to us, we're bringing Samovar to them—in the comfort and safety of their own homes. Our team has risen to the occasion, keeping up with the latest CDC guidelines, retooling operations for online ordering, touchless curbside pickup and contactless delivery. We're ready to bring our classic menu to guests throughout San Francisco," said Jesse Jacobs.

This development marks a remarkable evolution for Samovar in a short period of time. Just over a week ago, founder, Jesse Jacobs felt he had no choice but to lay off all 70 of his employees and close up shop. The shelter in place directive seemed to spell certain financial ruin for the company that Jesse, and his brother Josh, have operated since 2002. After a sleepless night and a fine parsing of the shelter in place mandate, Jacobs recognized that Samovar could provide "essential business" services to the community. The next day, he mobilized his team and reopened for touchless curbside pickup and contactless delivery, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Samovar's online store, meanwhile, remained open for individual and wholesale orders of teas and provisions.

Samovar's innovation and adaptability not only keeps the small business afloat to support its local workforce, it also helps address the demand generated by millions of Bay Area residents now facing diminished grocery and restaurant options. It is estimated that with the closing of so many Bay Area cafes and restaurants there may be a shortfall of quality food outlets. Grocery lines are long, and popular items are often out of stock. In addition, customers are beginning to realize that if they are healthy after the fourteen day quarantine, they prefer to limit their exposure to the coronavirus. Why risk walking the aisles of a grocery store when they can get quality products delivered directly to their home or easy curbside pickup? Jacobs believes more and more people will be looking for subscription meal plans like Samovar's to help feed their families and keep their pantries stocked.

To further help the community, Samovar is offering a free cup of tea at all locations, as well as a special discount for the COVID-19 relief workers, including city and state government employees and health care professionals.

