Drizly Expands Its Online Alcohol Marketplace To Six Additional Florida Cities

Broadened partnership with ABC Fine Wine & Spirits brings online shopping for beer, wine and spirits to Gainesville, Jupiter, Melbourne, Naples, Tallahassee and West Palm Beach, for wider selection and convenient home delivery

BOSTON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Drizly, the first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, brings a revolutionary way to shop for adult beverages to tens of thousands of additional Floridians, starting today. Drizly connects adults of legal drinking age with best-in-class local alcohol retailers like ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, making it easy for consumers to shop for the widest local selection of their favorite adult beverages, with full price transparency, by simply downloading the Drizly mobile app (App Store and Google Play) on a smartphone or tablet, or visiting Drizly.com. Orders can be delivered by local partner retailers within one hour or at a conveniently scheduled time.

Adults of legal drinking age in Gainesville, Jupiter, Melbourne, Naples, Tallahassee and West Palm Beach, can now use the Drizly platform to shop beer, wine and spirits available at local ABC Fine Wine & Spirits locations. Drizly provides its partner retailers with advanced mobile proprietary ID verification technology that enables delivery personnel to scan IDs and confirm that customers are of legal drinking age. There is no price markup, and a modest delivery fee of $5 per order remains the same no matter how many items are ordered. Beyond alcohol, Drizly users can shop for ice, mixers and more. For a limited time only, first time users can enter promo code ABC for $10 off their first purchase.

"We were eager to expand our partnership with Drizly after seeing strong customer satisfaction in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampa," said Andy Abernathy, SVP of Business Development, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. "Broadening our store base on the Drizly platform to 34 locations enables us to even better serve adults of legal drinking age by bringing our wide selection of beer, wine and spirits right to their fingertips, wherever they may be."

"Our mission is to bring consumers a new way to shop for alcohol, with more choice, convenience and full price transparency, while building local retailers' business. Our growing partnership with ABC Fine Wine & Spirits shows this model working at its best," said Justin Robinson, Drizly's Co-Founder and SVP of New Business.

Drizly, available in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada, is a one-stop shop for beer, wine, and spirits (and even a range of popular soft drinks, juices, ice and other mixers), allowing consumers to arrange fast on-demand or scheduled delivery or in-store pickup through their favorite local liquor store. The Drizly mobile app and website offer deep wells of information, packed with cocktail recipes, pro tips, popular adult beverage trends, and advice from Drizly's Top Shelf Bloggers: best-in-class local experts on alcohol, entertaining and lifestyle.

About Drizly

Drizly is the world's largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, in-store pickup, or intrastate shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites from the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 70 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised $35 million to date.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drizly-expands-its-online-alcohol-marketplace-to-six-additional-florida-cities-300629868.html

SOURCE Drizly