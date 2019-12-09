Dr Pepper Awards $725,000 To Students During College Football Conference Championship Weekend

Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Program Helps Students Reach Their Academic Goals

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper celebrated its 11th annual Tuition Giveaway during College Football Conference Championship weekend by awarding $725,000 in tuition to students. Five students took home $100,000 in tuition grand prizes after successfully throwing the most footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds during halftime at five marquee games.

"Honestly, I couldn't be more grateful to be granted this opportunity by Dr Pepper," said BIG 12 Championship winner, Jazlyn Rodriguez. "From the time I landed, Dr Pepper did everything possible to ensure that I had a remarkable experience at the game and I deeply appreciate them for investing in my academic future."

This year's $100,000 tuition grand prize winners include:

Dr Pepper ACC Championship – Jack U. from Anchorage, AK studying Music at Liberty University

– Jack U. from studying Music at Big 12 Championship – Jazlyn R. from Denver, CO studying Business at Texas Christian University

– Jazlyn R. from studying Business at SEC Championship – Andrea G. from Baton Rouge, LA studying Medicine at Baylor University

– Andrea G. from studying Medicine at Big Ten Championship – Tyler G. from Beckley, WV studying Law at West Virginia University

– Tyler G. from studying Law at Pac-12 Championship – Destiny A. from Spring, TX studying Medicine at Texas Woman's University

"What an amazing weekend! On behalf of everyone at Dr Pepper, I would like to extend our gratitude and congratulations to everyone that participated in this year's Tuition Giveaway program," said Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Dr Pepper. "Dr Pepper has a long-standing commitment to college football and its fans, and this program demonstrates that dedication by enabling students to pursue their academic goals. We are incredibly proud of this year's winners and we can't wait to see how they will impact the world around them."

