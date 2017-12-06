Coravin Says Buon Apetito To Maggiano's Little Italy® As Restaurant Now Offers Entire Wine List By-the-Glass

Chain-wide Adoption of the Coravin Wine Preservation Opener Expands Its By-the-Glass Selection to Nearly 60 Wines

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CORAVIN, Inc. announced today that Teammates at Maggiano's Little Italy are now able to pour the restaurant's entire wine list by-the-glass with the chain's nationwide adoption of the Coravin Wine Preservation Opener. The device allows users to pour wine from bottles in any amount without removing the cork – and protects what is left in the bottle for weeks, months, or even years. The Maggiano's and Coravin partnership means that restaurant guests at all of their 52 locations can now enjoy any of its nearly 60 still wines by-the-glass.

Enjoying Italian food with wine dates back 4,000 years when the Etruscans set their sights on winemaking. Ancient Romans would be delighted by the diversity of the Maggiano's' 21st century wine list. It has been carefully curated to pair with the restaurants' made-from-scratch Italian-American cuisine, and encompasses wine from the "old world" and the "new." Maggiano's selections range from traditional favorites like Italian Chianti's to Reserve Pinot Noirs from Napa Valley, as well as a broad selection of red and white wines at every price point.

"We are thrilled that Maggiano's is sharing our passion for enhancing the wine experience and that our Wine Preservation Opener is giving them the ability to expand their by-the-glass program in such a meaningful way," said Frédéric Levy, CEO of Coravin. "Our new partnership will give their guests the opportunity to enjoy any of their wine selections by the glass."

Coravin continues to fuel the growth of wine-by the-glass programs at premier restaurants around the world by allowing them ultimate freedom to pour a broad variety of wines by the glass or taste without waste. This enables restaurants to increase guest satisfaction and fine wine sales.

"At Maggiano's, we have always been very focused on creating a diverse wine list that appeals to all of our guests and the Coravin Wine Preservation Opener allows us to serve more of our wines in more ways," said Larry Konecny, vice president and chief concept officer of Maggiano's. "We believe that every visit to our restaurants should be special, and nothing is more special than a glass of wine with a meal, whether guests enjoy a $5 glass or a $25 glass."

About Coravin, Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is a privately held company located in Burlington, Massachusetts focused on transforming the way wine is served, sold and enjoyed. Coravin designs and markets the Coravin Wine Preservation Opener for wine enthusiasts, restaurants, wine stores and wineries. Unparalleled in craftsmanship and design, Coravin uses proprietary patented technology to access and pour wine from a bottle without pulling the cork. Wine enthusiasts can now enjoy wine sealed with corks without feeling the need to commit to the whole bottle, allowing them to enjoy any wine, any time – whether they want a sip, a glass, or more. After enjoying a glass of wine, the remaining wine in the bottle will be perfectly preserved for weeks, months, or even years. For more information, please visit www.coravin.com.

About Maggiano's Little Italy

Maggiano's Little Italy® specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano's menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, prime steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano's 52 restaurants nationwide offer lunch, dinner and brunch, delivery, carryout service and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano's is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 32 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano's, Brinker owns and operates Chili's® Grill & Bar.

