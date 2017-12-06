Colorado's Old Elk® Distillery Introduces Spirited Selections for the Holiday Season

Distillery Adds Old Elk Bourbon and Nooku Peppermint to Portfolio, joining Dry Town Gin, Dry Town Vodka and original Nooku Bourbon Cream

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for the holiday season, Old Elk® Distillery, named Colorado Distillery of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 New York International Spirits Competition, introduces its flagship Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey and seasonal release Nooku Peppermint Bourbon Cream.

Crafted by award-winning Master Distiller Greg Metze, Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey features a signature mash bill that incorporates four times more malted barley than conventional recipes. The mash bill, along with a slow cut proofing process that allows more time for flavors to marry between proofing stages, results in a recipe that transcends tradition, creating a richer, smoother bourbon.

Nooku Peppermint – a seasonal take on original Nooku Bourbon Cream – adds a hint of mint for the holidays. Natural peppermint flavor is added to only two other ingredients – real bourbon and real dairy cream – to create a smooth, classic bourbon cream with a crisp peppermint finish.

"The support we have seen for our product portfolio from the Colorado market has been remarkable, and we feel very fortunate for our partners and their collaborative efforts this year," said Luis Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer for Old Elk Distillery. "Launching Old Elk Bourbon in our home state of Colorado during the holiday season is an exciting opportunity that allows us to provide our consumers with a new premium selection for gift giving and sharing with friends and family. From a fireside beverage, your signature cocktail, or a New Year's party in the city, we hope that wherever people choose to celebrate the season, they choose to enjoy with Old Elk Distillery."

In addition to its newest releases, Old Elk Distillery also offers Dry Town Gin, distilled through an 18-hour soak and vapor extraction process using 10 botanicals, and Dry Town Vodka, crafted using a four grain mash and left unfiltered to heighten the expression of the grains and maintain its distinctive finish.

Sip and savor Old Elk spirits on their own or use them to create one of Old Elk's signature cocktails. To find cocktail recipes and a retailer near you, visit OldElk.com, DryTown.com and NookuBourbonCream.com.

About Old Elk Distillery

Old Elk® Distillery - named Colorado distillery of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 New York International Spirits Competition - is the distillery behind Old Elk Bourbon, Dry Town Gin, Dry Town Vodka and Nooku Bourbon Cream. Founded by Curt and Nancy Richardson, the innovators who created OtterBox and Blue Ocean Enterprises, Old Elk Distillery follows the Richardsons' tradition of innovation by crafting spirits unlike any others. Led by a team of experienced and passionate distillers based in Fort Collins, Colo., Old Elk prides itself on developing premium, handcrafted vodka, gin and bourbons.

