The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Expands Footprint With New Location In Scottsdale, Arizona

International Coffee and Tea Chain to Host Grand Opening Celebration at its Retail Store & Drive-Thru on February 18, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, one of the world's leading roaster and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, will celebrate the opening of its newest Drive-Thru store in Scottsdale, Arizona on February 18, 2020. The company will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 19, 2020, from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's CEO, John Fuller, along with other members of the company's executive team and Scottsdale Councilman Guy Phillips.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® will offer in-store specials for Guests on February 18 - 20, including:

Tuesday, February 18 — Free beverage tumbler with the purchase of a large specialty drink from 2pm - 6pm . (while supplies last)

— Free beverage tumbler with the purchase of a large specialty drink from . (while supplies last) Wednesday, February 19 — $3 regular size Ice Blended® drink from 2 pm - close

— regular size Ice Blended® drink from - close Thursday, February 20 — Buy one get one free on regular or larger size beverages from 2 pm-6 pm

"This is our first store opening in Arizona in seven years, and we are delighted to continue to expand our coffee and tea community this year," said Fuller. "The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is proud to deliver handcrafted specialty coffee and tea products from the best coffee growing regions worldwide to Scottsdale."

The Scottsdale store offers mobile ordering through The Coffee Bean® Rewards app and features a Drive-Thru so customers can get their handcrafted beverages quickly and conveniently. The new location features the company's vibrant new design and layout, which includes ample indoor seating and shaded outdoor seating.

As in all of its locations, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Scottsdale store offers a variety of the finest grades of Arabica coffee from specially selected estates around the world that are custom roasted, in small batches, at its facility in Camarillo, California. The store also offers a wide variety of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® whole leaf teas as well as fresh baked goods.

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® is open Monday through Saturday from 5am to 9pm and on Sunday from 5:30 am to 8pm. It is located at 16420 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 . Phone, (480) 877-1544.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first and only global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels.

For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

