Champagne is Always in Fashion: Toast the Season in Style with 3 Chic Bubblies!



In a world full of wonderful sparkling wines, Champagne remains the standard by which all others are judged. Sophisticated and festive, Champagne instantly adds glamour to any occasion. Choosing the right bottle of bubbly can feel overwhelming but when shopping for Champagne remember the golden rule: Champagne only comes from Champagne, France. Winemakers around the globe have adopted the Champagne method of creating bubbles via a second fermentation in the bottle but Champagne is more than a technique, it is a unique cultural legacy and expression of terroir.



The pop of the cork, dancing bubbles, and sublime taste make Champagne a must for your holiday celebrations. The large and globally known Champagne houses make great wines but this season I also wanted to shine a spotlight on three smaller producers: Bruno Paillard, Collet, and Boizel. They may not be household names (yet), but they make sensational Champagne.





"Champagne is my passion. It is my life. I was born here and I will be buried here." - Bruno Paillard

There is a real gentleman behind Champagne Bruno Paillard and he makes some very fine bubbly. Monsieur Paillard founded his namesake Champagne house in 1981and crafts wines that are precise and full of passion. The Paillard family has been growing Champagne grapes in two Grand Crus villages since 1704 and this intimate knowledge of their terroir provides an inimitable foundation for producing expressive and elegant wines.

Champagne Bruno Paillard Extra Brut Première Cuvée ($50) is a seductive introduction to the Paillard style. Made exclusively of wine from the first pressing and aged at least 3 years on the lees, this delightful bubbly has exceptional freshness, purity, and structure. Full-bodied yet graceful, this blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier is the perfect balance of vibrant fruit, chalky minerality, and toasty brioche.







The gentlemen of Champagne Collet: Pascal Boye (VP, Sales & Marketing, North America) and winemaker Sébastien Walasiak.

Founded in 1921, Champagne Collet has embraced the sexy elegance of the Art Deco era as a part of their identity. Their vineyards in Aÿ, in the heart of the Champagne region, consist primarily of Premier and Grand Crus. Known for aging their Champagnes for years beyond the minimum aging requirements, Collet's wines are luxurious and nuanced.

Champagne Collet Collection Privée 2006 ($70) is an exceptional expression of that year's harvest. A Champagne of great power and purity, this blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir shows how beautifully well-crafted Champagne can age. Still vibrant, the years have added appealing richness and depth to this bubbly. Earthy and elegant, this Champagne has tremendous complexity and personality.





Evelyne Roques-Boizel's family has been making Champagne since 1834 and it remains a family endeavor. Boizel knows that there are no short-cuts in making quality Champagne and from the vineyard (the finest cru sites) to the cellar (long lees aging), their wines reflect attention to detail.





Champagne Boizel Joyau de France 2000 ($150)

The flagship of the Boizel collection, Joyau means jewel and like an heirloom diamond, this Champagne is extravagant but not ostentatious. A blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Joyau is aged 14 years sur lie and has developed intriguing herbal and savory flavors that meld seamlessly with exuberant acidity and luscious fruit. A very special bubbly!