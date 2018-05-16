Blue Marble Cocktails Encourages Earth-Friendly Transportation Through Indianapolis Bike to Work Day Initiative

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Marble Cocktails, maker of all-natural, ultra-premium, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, is supporting the 2018 Indianapolis Bike to Work Day, Friday, May 18. The day begins at 5:45 a.m. with bike trains departing from various parts of the city to descend on Monument Circle, which will close to car traffic at 7 a.m.

Along with cycling to work that day, Blue Marble Cocktails team members will join the consumer review website Yelp, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., in promoting Bike to Work Day at Monument Circle during the morning's activities, which include a "Blessing of the Bikes" by Mayor Joe Hogsett. The day concludes with a 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. bicycle happy hour at Indianapolis Speedway where dozens of cycling companies will help bicyclists learn about ways that they can develop new and low-impact ways to commute.

Blue Marble Cocktails makes 12 ready-to-drink flavors that bring the convenience of having a personal bartender anywhere, anytime. Varieties include Screwdriver, Greyhound, Bloody Mary, Cosmo, Marble-Rita, Vodka Soda, Whiskey Cola, Mojito, Coconut Island, Long Island, Moscow Mule, and Cinnamon Toast. All Blue Marble Cocktails beverages feature ultra-premium distilled spirits, all-natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, dyes or preservatives, and come in environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging.

"Blue Marble Cocktails believes that being a responsible steward of our planet is reflected in so many of our lifestyle choices, from the products we enjoy to how we get around," notes Founder and Planetary Ambassador Alan Miller. "We're hoping to inspire others to join us in supporting our local community with environmental initiatives year-round."

About Blue Marble Cocktails:

Blue Marble Cocktails produces ultra-premium, all-natural, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, and spirits. Blue Marble is a family business with family values supporting global awareness, conservation and environmental initiatives through its "keep the blue marble blue" program, uses recyclable cans and SFI certified packaging. Every cocktail is made in-house through Blue Marble's state-of-the-art production facility located in Indianapolis, Ind.

