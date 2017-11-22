Big French Bottle... and Why it's a Big deal by La Cave du Château

PARIS, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The first website exclusively dedicated to finding and delivering large format bottles has been launched. http://www.bigfrenchbottle.com is Big news for customers seeking exceptional French wines and spirits with perfect provenance in a large and rare format from a highly reputable source.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8227651-cave-du-chateau-big-french-bottle/

This unique e-tailing website offers a global reach as well as perfect packaging, shipping, tracking and insurance.

With a team of dedicated sommeliers, they aim to find the gigantic beast of a French bottle you seek, be it a spirit, a champagne, a wine or any associated items. They will make a Big effort to satisfy your thirst!

Big French Bottle is a "La Cave du Chateau" affiliate.

La Cave du Chateau is a wholly owned subsidiary of:

Domaine Clarence Dillon S.A.S

http://www.bigfrenchbottle.com/

Worldwide deliveries

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609353/La_Cave_du_Chateau.jpg )

Video:

