BevNET Announces Its Best of 2017 Award Winners

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BevNET, the leading media company in the beverage industry, is pleased to announce the winners of its Best of 2017 awards. Recognizing the achievements of growing companies, rising stars and the industry's most important trendsetters, the awards honor the top products, packages, leaders and brand of the year.

Hiball founder Todd Berardi is BevNET's Person of the Year. Berardi, who this year sold his organic beverage brand to beer juggernaut Anheuser-Busch InBev, has showed an admirable knack for making the hard decision, for never exceeding his own grasp, and for demonstrating incredible perseverance while never selling out the core principles of HiBall: organic sourcing, great design, great taste, good times.

BevNET has awarded La Croix as its 2017 Brand of the Year. Although it's as far from an overnight success as anything BevNET has recognized as brand of the year, its romance with consumers doesn't seem to be letting up at all. Its combination of flavor, cool design, consumer outreach, and simple accessibility – that most underrated of attributes -- is what has turned it into the leader of the pack.

La Colombe, Humm Kombucha, Juice Served Here and Brew Dr. Kombucha make up this year's class of Rising Stars, which BevNET awards to brands and companies whose performance over the past year has put them into position to create long-term change within the industry. Meanwhile, BevNET awarded Heyday Cold-Brewed Coffee for the best packaging design of 2017, while Soylent took home the prize for the best marketing campaign of the year, having wowed with "Soy Route," a promotional online marketplace hosted on the darknet and allowed consumers to purchase using bitcoin.

Among BevNET's best new products of 2017, which recognizes new, innovative, flavorful, fun products that are at the heart of beverage entrepreneurship, CideRoad, GT's Kombucha, Rise Brewing Co., Bonafide Provisions and others impressed with innovative and timely concepts.

