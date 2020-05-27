Better Together: How 2 Brands Are Collaborating to Provide Good Health & Well-Being During COVID-19 Through Positive Consumption (Mentally & Physically)

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently launched company YUNO , a BioTactical drink company that educates consumers on how to naturally heal the gut through herbs, spices, fruits and veggies, has partnered with a 501c(3) non-profit organization, Entertainment for Change (EFC) . While sheltering-in-place, "The Conscious Consumption Summit" has taken shape as an online Instagram LIVE series (May 25-31st @EntertainmentForChange), with the mission to empower young people during this time.

"Entertainment for Change is a unique platform that is committed to raising awareness for youth around the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the power of art and entertainment. I believe that engaging with their initiatives, such as voting for an IMPACT ARTIST on their podcast AMPLIFY and dancing the #SDGGROOVE, are fun, uplifting and engaging ways to inspire positive change in the world for the next generation."

-- William Kennedy, Senior Programme Officer, United Nations Office for Partnerships

COVID-19 challenges us to reflect and act upon what a "healthy balance" means, both physically and mentally. In the spirit of SDG #3, Good Health and Well-Being, both companies agree that "conscious consumption" will drive awareness of the impacts that purchasing decisions have on our health and well-being. YUNO's product for physical wellness aligns with EFC's mission to share creative content for good.

The "Conscious Consumption Summit" is themed by the 6 YUNO drinks (ENERGY, MEMORY, FOCUS, ZEN, UPLIFT, DREAM). The week engages various artists and influencers, with the intention of engaging viewers through inspiration, education and entertainment. The week's worth of sessions offer a range of engaging content including: yoga/fitness classes, live music, comedy, prioritization of our mental health through guided meditations and profound conversations with well-respected leaders across various industries.

The "Conscious Consumption Summit" features a diverse and dynamic group of people such as: Award-Winning "Purpose Coach" Jay Shetty, Supermodel Eric Rutherford, the new duo-folk band Fransancisco (Koren Brothers), Comedians Marty Miller and Hannah Pilkes, ECOfashion Pioneer Marci Zaroff, and members of the Broadway community, Desi Oakley [Waitress], Dan Deluca [Newsies], and Andrew Shade [Founder, BroadwayBlack]. Plus more!

It doesn't stop here: post-summit comes the launch of "AMPLIFY" - a new interactive podcast and video series to raise awareness about the 17 UN SDGs for youth via a monthly talent show competition. Entertainment for Change has scouted three talented artists for each monthly episode, and each featured artist competes for the best original content regarding one UN SDG. The inaugural episode airs June 1, 2020 on all podcast distribution platforms (Youtube/Spotify/IGTV/iTunes) and aligns with UN SDG #3: Good Health & Well-Being, with the winner announced at the end of the month.

Entertainment for Change brings a positive and cutting-edge approach to "virtually" activating the next generation to support brands like YUNO. EFC and YUNO hope that through this incremental mindful summit, we can all begin to work together in connecting the dreams of humanity in this never seen before experience. Both companies believe that the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals serve as a fantastic blueprint to achieve a sustainable future for all, highlighting that the daily practice of consciously consuming is a practical solution for social and environmental change.

"The journey of a thousand miles begins with just one step." - Lao Tzu

