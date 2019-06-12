Bardstown Bourbon Company unveils limited release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Discovery Series #1

Dynamic distillery launches new bourbon in celebration of National Bourbon Day



BARDSTOWN, Ky., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bardstown Bourbon Company (BBCo), 1500 Parkway Drive, is announcing the release of Discovery Series #1, a unique blend of four Kentucky straight bourbons aged between five and 13 years. Discovery Series #1 is the result of Bardstown Bourbon Company's expert distilling, beverage and culinary teams working together to create an exceptional, yet complex pour.

"Discovery Series #1 is a very limited release that continues to showcase our blending expertise," says Bardstown Bourbon Company President and CEO, David Mandell. "The internal process we used to create the blend is as unique as the product itself."

Bardstown Bourbon Company's expert team blind tasted more than 30 blends of some of the finest Kentucky bourbons to arrive at a final expression with a complex nose, rich palate and balanced, lasting finish. Discovery Series #1 is an artful combination of deep tobacco and leather notes from the 11 and 13-year-old bourbons, baking spices from the 10-year-old bourbon, and bright fruit from the 5-year-old bourbon.

Bardstown Bourbon Company's expert team is led by Master Distiller Steve Nally, a 40-year veteran of the spirits industry, Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame member and former Master Distiller at Maker's Mark; John Hargrove, Vice President of Manufacturing Operations and former Master Distiller at Sazerac and Barton 1792; Dan Callaway, Director of bourbon education, visitors experience and product development, and Certified Sommelier by the Court of Master Sommeliers; and Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar executive chef Felix Mosso, formerly chef de cuisine at the renowned Greenbrier Resort.

"With Discovery Series #1, we've produced a blend that can rival any product on the market," says Master Distiller Steve Nally. "The final result is truly greater than the sum of its parts. We've taken four great Kentucky bourbons and crafted them into one spectacular bottle."

"We've taken the art of blending to the next level by employing a diverse group of experts to develop our products," says Vice President of Manufacturing Operations, John Hargrove. "It's a new approach from one of the most innovative whiskey distilleries in the country."

Bardstown Bourbon Company currently produces nearly 40 different mash bills for some of the finest whiskey and bourbon brands in the world in one of the most technically sophisticated distilleries in the country. In addition to distilling, this dynamic company quickly developed one of the best beverage and culinary teams in Kentucky with the opening of its in-house restaurant, Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar.

Discovery Series #1 is bottled at 121.21 proof with a suggested retail price of $129.99/750ml bottle. It is available in highly allocated quantities in Kentucky and Indiana through Republic National Distributing Company, in California and Florida through Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits, and in Nashville and Central Tennessee through Ajax Turner Distributing Company.

Click here for high resolution photos.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company:

Located in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky. is one of the country's most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic whiskey, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including Jefferson's, High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch and many others through its one-of-a-kind Collaborative Distilling Program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with its exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering the only full-service restaurant located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar. The company was founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin, David Mandell, Daniel Linde and Garnett Black. For more information, visit bardstownbourbon.com or follow Bardstown Bourbon Company on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bardstown-bourbon-company-unveils-limited-release-kentucky-straight-bourbon-whiskey-discovery-series-1-300865406.html

SOURCE Bardstown Bourbon Company