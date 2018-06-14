Arizona Approves Title 4 Alcohol Training Provider

ARLINGTON, Va., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) today announced the release of an online Title 4 Basic and Management alcohol server and seller training course that has been approved by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC). A Title 4 Basic certificate of completion is required in addition to a Title 4 Management certificate of completion for all owners, agents, and managers actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the business. Basic courses can be for off-premise, on-premise or both. The Title 4 Basic training certificate of completion is valid for (3) three years from the completion date recorded on the certificate.

Arizona liquor law does not require all employees of licensed establishments to have a certificate of completion for Title 4 Basic training. However, liquor license owners, agents, and managers actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the business are required to successfully complete an Arizona DLLC-approved Management Title 4 training course prior to the issuance of a liquor license or approval of a management agreement. A Title 4 Basic certificate of completion is a pre-requisite for enrolling in and completing a Management course. The Management Title 4 Training Certificate of completion will be valid for (3) three years from the completion date recorded on the certificate.

Title 4 training helps Arizona licensees comply with jurisdiction-specific liquor laws, and teaches strategies to ensure responsible alcohol sales and service and prevents illegal alcohol sales to underage and/or intoxicated guests. Additionally, the HCI's Title 4 training can help Arizona licensees reduce exposure to alcohol liability lawsuits, lower insurance rates, and improve customer satisfaction. "HCI's Title 4 courses offers Arizona licensees a convenient option for obtaining DLLC-approved certification," said HCI's Vice President Trevor Estelle.

HCI's Title 4 training courses are a self-paced, innovative approach to alcohol server and seller training. It allows participants to obtain practical and valuable training anywhere and at any time. HCI courses are customized to deliver information on the laws and regulations unique to the state of Arizona. Through interactive lessons, scenarios and quizzes, HCI's Title 4 training, provides Arizona servers and sellers with the knowledge and confidence they need to recognize potential alcohol-related problems and teaches them to effectively intervene to prevent alcohol-related tragedies.

About Health Communications, Inc.

Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) was founded in 1982 by Dr. Morris Chafetz, founding director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. HCI is a nationally recognized expert in the field of alcohol server training. Its flagship program, TIPS, was the first of its kind and continues to set industry standards for responsible alcohol service training. TIPS has certified over 5 million participants in all 50 states and more than 50 different countries. Numerous public officials and government agencies have recognized and endorsed TIPS training as lifesaving and critical to the progress made in reducing alcohol-related injuries and deaths. Proven effective by third-party studies, TIPS is a skills-based training program designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking, and drunk driving. To learn more, visit the www.gettips.com.

