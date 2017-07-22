Batch Brewing Company which opened early in 2015, is located in Detroit’s Corktown community, just a few blocks from Michigan Ave. First of all, menu is described as “handcrafted scratch kitchen pub cuisine” and it couldn’t be more spot on. For a small brewery, Batch Brewing Company has a pretty solid food menu. You can […]
The post Corktown: Batch Brewing Company appeared first on The Bite Tonight.
