Vegetable Seed Market Forecast Report, 2025: Hot Pepper, Eggplant, Chinese Cabbage, Sweet Pepper, and Lettuce Seeds Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

The Global Vegetable Seed Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The demand for vegetable seeds, especially in developing countries such as China and India are still untapped and provides the multinational companies various opportunities for expansions and a wide customer base. Countries are shifting toward the adoption of high-quality seeds, due to the export potential of vegetable seeds in the global market. For instance, the adoption of high-yielding variants is on the rise in India, due to the export potential.



By vegetable type, the markets for the hot pepper, eggplant, Chinese cabbage, sweet pepper, and lettuce seeds are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Decrease in Per Capita Arable Land



The global per capita land availability was around 0.22 ha in 2005, which reduced to 0.19 ha in 2015. As a result of population expansion and steady land degradation rate, the per capita land is expected to decrease, in the future. The decreasing per capita availability of arable land is a major concern for global agricultural production. However, it is considered to be a driver for the seed industry.



The reducing per capita arable land, especially in the developing countries, is encouraging corporations and farmers to pool their resources, for contract farming. The increasing contract farming practices help converge a large set of farmers to one point, for seed selection. This maintains a uniformity in the produce, thus helping the seller to obtain sustainable demand and augmenting the bulk sale of seeds. Thus, the decreasing per capita arable land globally is going to drive the global vegetable seeds market by increasing the production of HYV and hybrid variety seeds in various countries.



North America is Leading the Market



North America is the largest market for vegetable seeds production and consumption in the world as of 2018. The North American vegetable seeds market is highly concentrated, with around 60% of market share being occupied by the top ten players in this region. Monsanto, Limagrain, Syngenta, and Bayer CropScience are the most influential seed companies in this market.



The United States is the largest vegetable seeds market in the North American region. Vegetable growers in the United States are mostly small landholding individual farmers, who grow vegetables in less than 15 acres of land. Around 33% of vegetable growers are small farmers and only 9% of farmers have large vegetable fields and can sell vegetables worth USD 500,000 per year.



Competitive Landscape



Bayer CropScience, Groupe Limagrain, Syngenta, Sakata, BASF, Rijk Zwaan, and Takii & Co are some of the major players operating in this market. These players are using expansion and product innovation as their major adopted strategy to strengthen its position in the market.



