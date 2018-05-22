Tusk / Montgomery Philanthropies Commends Governor Haslam and State Leaders on Passage of Breakfast After the Bell Legislation

Effort led by TMP will ensure children in Tennessee schools have access to a nutritious breakfast, improving their ability to learn and succeed in the classroom

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tusk / Montgomery Philanthropies today commended Governor Bill Haslam and the state legislature for enacting Breakfast After the Bell legislation in Tennessee. Breakfast After the Bell is a crucial hunger initiative that allows for schools across the state to provide nutritious meals to students in need. As a result of the budget amendment signed by the Governor, the program will be expanded to K-12 schools across the state, with schools having an option whether to provide the meals in the classroom before the school day begins, after first period, or through a "grab and go" option. The State of Tennessee also committed $500,000 in the state budget to help fund the program.

The legislative effort was led by Tusk / Montgomery Philanthropies (TMP), the family foundation of venture capitalist and political strategist Bradley Tusk, along with local and national advocates. TMP focuses on funding and running anti-hunger campaigns across the country.

Bradley Tusk said: "Kids across Tennessee will now have school breakfast thanks to Governor Haslam and the state legislature. In addition to the Governor's leadership, I want to thank Senator Bo Watson and Representative David Hawk for sponsoring the amendment. Today's victory in Tennessee, along with recent victories in New York and Washington this year, means more than one million students will have been fed and can focus on their schoolwork. We look forward to continuing this important work."

In addition to today's legislative victory in Tennessee, TMP recently worked with legislative leaders and Governor Andrew Cuomo to secure Breakfast After the Bell for New York students. TMP has also worked to enact similar school breakfast legislation in Washington state, Illinois and Pennsylvania, with additional states currently in progress.

About Tusk / Montgomery Philanthropies:

Tusk / Montgomery Philanthropies funds and runs campaigns in states across the U.S. to increase funding for anti-hunger programs like school breakfast and food stamp enrollment. They are also working to create mobile voting - enabling people to vote in elections on their phones - including a first in the nation mobile voting blockchain pilot program in West Virginia for active duty service members.

