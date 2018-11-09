sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt Kicks Off Holiday Season with Veterans Day Deal

Nation's Leading Frozen Yogurt Chain Offers Delicious Deal for Veterans on November 11th

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog® Frozen Yogurt, the nation's leading frozen yogurt chain, named America's #1 Best Frozen Yogurt in 2017 and #2 Best Frozen Yogurt in 2018 by The Daily Meal, is kicking off the holiday season with a fantastic offer to thank veterans and active military personnel.

sweetFrog will pay tribute to those who have served our country on Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11. All active and retired servicemen and women are invited to visit their nearest sweetFrog location with their military I.D. to receive a free 12-oz. yogurt.

Morgan Harrison, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands™, parent company of sweetFrog, says this Veterans Day deal is sweetFrog's small way of saying thank you to our nation's heroes.

"sweetFrog has been celebrating Veterans Day for years and 2018 is no different," said Harrison. "Everyone at sweetFrog appreciates what our servicemen and women do for our country and we are proud to serve them a free treat on November 11th. It's an excellent opportunity for each of them to enjoy their favorite yogurt or try out a fun fall flavor, like the Baked Apple Stack flavor and the Apple Crumb Cake swirl, on the house. Come join us as we salute and celebrate our veterans on November 11th!"

For more information about sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt and other in-store promotions, please visit www.sweetfrog.com.

To learn more about sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt franchise opportunities, please visit http://sweetfrog.com/franchise.

About sweetFrog

sweetFrog®, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™ one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3300 locations in roughly 30 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit: www.SweetFrog.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, please visit: www.KahalaBrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sweetfrog-frozen-yogurt-kicks-off-holiday-season-with-veterans-day-deal-300747594.html

SOURCE sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt