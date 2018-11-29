Waffle irons have been around since the fourteenth century, used to create all manner of delicious doughy dishes. From thick Belgian-style waffles to denser, thinner, American ones and everything in between, waffles are a delight to eat. But few people want to eat waffles on a daily basis, which means there are countless waffle irons sitting, dust-covered and forgotten, in dark cupboards across the world waiting for those special occasions that call for homemade waffles.

20 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Make in Your Waffle Iron Gallery

Luckily, there’s a way (or many) to put your waffle iron to good use on a regular basis! A vast array of dishes can be prepared and cooked in a waffle iron — including dishes that aren’t at all what you’d think of as waffles!

From cinnamon rolls, French toast, and macaroni and cheese to leftover pizza and hash browns, there are so many delicious things that can be transformed with those trademark grooves and pockets into snacks or meals for any time of day. Check out these 20 delicious recipes for things you didn’t know you could make in a waffle iron.