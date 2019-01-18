34 Recipes for the Most Over-the-Top Macaroni and Cheese

A figure enters and approaches the oven, stooping low to open the door, hands clad in gingham oven mitts. The oven door opens. A cloud of steam escapes, momentarily masking the goodness within. A humble casserole dish can be seen in the oven, unassumingly perched upon the middle rack. The figure reaches in, grasps the hot glass sides of the dish and pulls it from the oven. A trivet on a nearby table awaits, ready to support the decadent dish that emerges, piping hot, from the oven. Finally it can be seen in all its glory. Crispy, cheesy, gooey, over-the-top… this is mac and cheese, and it’s ready.

34 Gooiest, Creamiest, Over-the-Top Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Macaroni and cheese, mac and cheese, macaroni pie, whatever name you use, you probably love it. This iconic dish has been around for centuries, with one recipe for a cheese and pasta casserole called mekerouns found in a medieval English cookbook from the 14th century. In 1802, Thomas Jefferson (after discovering macaroni in Paris and Italy) served “a pie called macaroni” at a state dinner. By the mid 1880s, macaroni madness was spreading across the country, with recipes for the cheesy pasta dish showing up in cookbooks in many states far west of the capital. The dish lost its upper class appeal as it became more accessible to a larger portion of society. In 1937, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese was introduced and became an immediate success.

We scoured The Daily Meal for the best mac and cheese recipes we could find. There is a recipe for everyone, some with lobster, and some with crab, an array of different cheese combinations, gluten-free recipes, and healthy recipes that are still satisfyingly decadent. Go ahead and discover a delicious mac and cheese recipe to make tonight!