Mac and Cheese Waffles
Make these for brunch and your friends and family will love you forever
Jul 28, 2017 | 7:26 am
By
waffle
Creamy macaroni and cheese is turned into a waffle in this recipe, and the best part about these breakfast/lunch/brunch treats is that every bite has crunchy corners! We use GNT's Exberry fruit and vegetable colors to give these waffles that yummy shade of yellow, but you can use a sprinkle of turmeric to achieve the same golden glow.

Recipe courtesy of Christina Olivarez, corporate executive chef for GNT USA Inc.

8
Servings
430
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound elbow macaroni
  • 3 1/2 Cups whole milk
  • 3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 3 1/4 Cups shredded white American cheese
  • 6 Tablespoons cream cheese
  • 3/4 Cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1/2 Cup shredded white Cheddar cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • GNT Exberry colors or turmeric, for color

Directions

Cook pasta in boiling salted water according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside.

In a medium saucepan set over medium heat, melt the butter, then add the flour and allow it to cook until it reaches a blonde color, about 2 minutes. Very slowly add the milk in batches while whisking to avoid lumps. The sauce will thicken as it approaches a boil.

Once all the milk is incorporated, add the mustard, cream cheese, and seasonings and whisk to combine until the cream cheese is thoroughly melted. Add the remaining cheeses a handful at a time, whisking until each addition is melted and the sauce is silky. Once all the cheese is melted into the sauce, remove from the heat, add the Exberry colors or turmeric, if using, and mix very well to combine.

Fold in the cooked pasta, ensuring that each noodle is thoroughly coated in the sauce. Spread out onto a greased sheet pan and allow to cool completely. Once chilled, cut into squares and cook on a moderately hot waffle iron until brown and crispy on the edges, about 4-5 minutes.

