Cook pasta in boiling salted water according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside.

In a medium saucepan set over medium heat, melt the butter, then add the flour and allow it to cook until it reaches a blonde color, about 2 minutes. Very slowly add the milk in batches while whisking to avoid lumps. The sauce will thicken as it approaches a boil.

Once all the milk is incorporated, add the mustard, cream cheese, and seasonings and whisk to combine until the cream cheese is thoroughly melted. Add the remaining cheeses a handful at a time, whisking until each addition is melted and the sauce is silky. Once all the cheese is melted into the sauce, remove from the heat, add the Exberry colors or turmeric, if using, and mix very well to combine.

Fold in the cooked pasta, ensuring that each noodle is thoroughly coated in the sauce. Spread out onto a greased sheet pan and allow to cool completely. Once chilled, cut into squares and cook on a moderately hot waffle iron until brown and crispy on the edges, about 4-5 minutes.