Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff comes together in less than 10 minutes and is the perfect dessert, or side dish for any occasion.

This recipe is sponsored by Campfire® Marshmallows, but all thoughts are my own. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.

The weather in Ohio has had me all kinds of confused. The calendar has me craving things like lemon lime cupcakes and this strawberry cream cheese tart, but the weather has been calling for pumpkin bread and caramel apple blondies.

I mean, it is May 1st today, so I’m hopeful that snow flurries and cold snaps are officially going to be a thing of the past.

