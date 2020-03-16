SSP America Selects Icertis to Ensure Compliance and Increase Strategic Agility

Leading Airport Food & Beverage Operator Puts Contracting Digital Transformation on the Menu

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced that SSP America, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in airports across North America, has selected the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform as its enterprise-wide contract management software as part of its digital transformation effort to ensure compliance and increase strategic agility.

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a global leader with over 50 years of experience in the creation and operation of restaurants, bars and cafés in travel hubs, needed a solution to accelerate its contracting workflows, protect against risk and better optimize its commercial relationships. With outlets across North American locations, the business manages numerous airport lease agreements for each of its sites. As part of managing the concession leases, the company needs to be able to quickly extract contract language and reports in an agile and secure manner.

"As the food travel experts, we're passionate about bringing a 'taste of place' to the airports we serve across North America," said Jag Singh, General Counsel of SSP America. "Given our steady growth, we must operate efficiently while continually adding new brands and airports to our portfolio. Icertis' platform will help us achieve our goals, while providing us with a secure and easy-to-use solution which offers us access to critical contract data."

With the ICM platform in place, SSP America will have a single 'source of truth' for its contracts, while being able to apply insights, unlock hidden value and reduce risk. Leveraging Icertis' user-specific access control, SSP America employees will be empowered to rapidly search relevant contracts and easily extract information to meet audit and compliance requirements.

"SSP America has a stellar reputation for delighting travellers across North America," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder, Icertis. "To maintain high standards of service and excellence in highly competitive industries like food services, forward-looking companies are reimagining their commercial foundations with contracting at the center. We are delighted SSP America has chosen the ICM platform as the contracting foundation of its digital transformation journey."

To thrive in the quickly evolving and fast-growing global travel and transportation industries, companies need a contract management platform that allows them to meet strict regulatory requirements, quickly respond to fluctuating business conditions and link contracts with data across business functions. Best-in-class companies in the sector including Airplus, Flight Centre Travel Group, Kansas City Southern, Lufthansa, Norfolk Southern, Qantas, Saltchuk, Transurban and more have selected the ICM platform due to its ability to fulfil these complex requirements.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. With Icertis, companies accelerate their business by increasing contract velocity, protect against risk by ensuring regulatory and policy compliance, and optimize their commercial relationships by maximizing revenue and reducing costs. The AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by companies like Airbus, Cognizant, Daimler, Microsoft and Sanofi to manage 6.5 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. Today, the analyst-validated industry leader serves 5 of the top 10 most valuable companies, 5 of the top 8 pharmaceutical companies, 4 of the top 7 software companies, 3 of the top 5 manufacturing companies and 4 of the top 8 consulting services companies.

