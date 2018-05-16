SPiN, THE ORIGINAL PING PONG DESTINATION, OFFICIALLY OPENS ITS DOORS IN DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With fever pitch excitement and paddle in hand, SPiN, the original ping pong social destination is preparing to open their doors to its newest location at 213 W 5th ST, in the heart of Downtown Austin. The 9,000 square foot venue will be a marvel of infectious energy, combining their unique mixture of sport, art, design, and entertainment, intended to release endorphins and inspire connections.

"SPiN is a ping pong phenomenon that started in a Tribeca loft and has worked its way around the globe. We celebrate the unusual, the unique, and the unconventional," says SPiN CEO, Pieter Vanermen. "We are thrilled to have expanded to Austin, a community so rich in music, art and culinary culture. We know it's a perfect match."

The venue features 14 Olympic style ping pong tables along with a center court where SPiN's notable Ping Pong Pros will showcase their talent every Friday night. Furthermore, SPiN pays homage to the iconic playground of music, Antone's, by restoring the building back to its original state and utilizing the pre-existing wood structure ceiling beams, reclaimed barn wood and exposed brick that harkens back to the original owners.

Ping pong is not the only element that SPiN brings to the table. The venue will feature a full-service bar and restaurant, with a menu built around sharable, sustainable and locally sourced dishes. Ping pong newbies and devotees can savor the Austinian flavors from SPiN's menu such as the Pork Jack Tacos featuring farm pork, crispy jack, reposado onions, pickled jalapenos and carrots. For a thirst quenching cocktail, enjoy the Pablo-Bee-Casso which is an Austin exclusive made with Woody Creek Distillery Gin, jalapeno, Round Rock honey, star anise and lemon.

Additional highlights include a 3-season patio, a private room featuring some of music's greatest icons and ping pong murals both inside and outside of the venue in collaboration with local artists Boza, Jason Eatherly and Happy Robots.

To celebrate SPiN Austin's arrival, homegrown musician, Gary Clark Jr. will be making a special appearance to the Grand Opening on Friday, May 18th with a media preview beginning at 7pm and opening to the public at 9pm. SPiN is proud to partner with WeWork, Ray Ban, Bumble, Outdoor Voices and Kendra Scott to create a unique and memorable party for our Grand Opening.

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Wednesday: 11AM-12AM

Thursday-Saturday: 11AM-2AM

Sunday: 11AM-10PM

Rates:

Off-Peak Pricing: $15 per half hour/$25 per hour

Peak Pricing: $22 per half hour/$39 per hour

ABOUT SPiN

SPiN is a network of ping pong social destinations that combines a unique mixture of sport, design and entertainment with the vision of energizing people through art, music, cuisine and events. Offering differing experiences from entertaining to instructional, each venue features ping pong courts, a full bar, restaurant, private rooms and event spaces that attract players, both casual and corporate. Customers are encouraged to reserve a ping pong table or take part in the nightly events, tournaments, and casual social play. Venues are currently located in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Philadelphia and Toronto. For more information, please visit: WEARESPiN.COM

