Simple, Healthy Asian Inspired Pasta Meals

Though pasta is often thought of as an Italian cuisine, a variety of noodles are frequently incorporated in Asian-inspired dishes. Noodles are perfect for complementing flavorful, commonly used Asian ingredients like mushrooms, peppers, onions, lime, and soy sauce.

Pasta Fits has several recipes that feature distinct Asian flavors to help mix up pasta night. Below, find several Asian-inspired recipes featuring unique flavors and ingredients to keep your dinner interesting and healthy. Best of all, each recipe is simple to make and can easily become vegetarian, if desired.

Pork, Mushroom & Noodle Stir-Fry

Our Pork, Mushroom & Noodle Stir-Fry features soba noodles as the base for other fresh vegetables like peppers, snow peas, and carrots, all flavored by an Asian-inspired sauce.

Asian Mango Chicken and Noodles

The Asian Mango Chicken and Noodle dish has fresh flavors and vegetables. Sriracha, lime juice, garlic and sugar combine to make a flavorful dressing that complements this unique dish.

Ginger Soy Sauce Halibut Over Rice Noodles

Looking to incorporate fish in your noodle dish? Try this Ginger Soy Sauce Halibut Over Rice Noodles, which features soy sauce and ginger sauce surrounded by rice noodles and bok choy.

Tandoori Chicken Lo Mein

If you’re a noodle and Asian cuisine lover, this recipe is for you. Our Tandoori Chicken Lo Mein recipe has plenty of spice and flavor and is only 320 calories per serving!

