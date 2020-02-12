NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year again to give your special someone a token of your affection, and what better way to do that than with the gift of chocolate?

Venchi, the legendary name in Italian chocolate, is out with their limited-edition Valentine's Day collection of seasonally inspired offerings which recall the magical element of love and remind us all that chocolate is always the answer.

The new line includes an assortment of unique chocolate products and flavor combinations, including a vegan-friendly dark chocolate option, wrapped in the historical significance and passionate creativity the brand is known for.

Chocolate lovers can go with a small or large heart-shaped tin ($12-$25), a decorative gift box ($22) or a friendly pencil case ($14).

All products are available to purchase at the NYC Venchi flagship store located at 861 Broadway and online at us.venchi.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/say-i-love-you-with-chocolate-301003931.html

SOURCE Venchi