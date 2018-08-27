Pumpkin Roll is synonymous with Thanksgiving in my family, and I hope soon – in yours. This Pumpkin Roll recipe is easier than you think, and will make you a holiday dessert superstar. Read on to find out how to roll a pumpkin roll and how to store one in the freezer!
My Nana was an amazing baker and was always up for involving me in her kitchen. She’d perch me atop a bar stool and side by side, I’d take in her talent and mimic her techniques the best that I could.
Despite my young age she undoubtedly had a tremendous amount of confidence in me. She never questioned my ability to use a knife or remove baked goods from a piping hot oven.
I was her sous chef and during our bake-a-thons, I was treated like an adult – not a 7-year-old kid with a permed mullet and retainer.
The post Pumpkin Roll appeared first on My Baking Addiction.
The Ice-Ice Bagel offers the sweetest schmear you’ve ever seen, but only at one lucky location
Feel the burn! These hot treats are only available in China, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles.