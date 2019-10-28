OnPoint Community Credit Union Donation to Oregon Food Bank will Support 120,000+ Meals Across the State

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union announced it made a $40,200 contribution to Oregon Food Bank following the credit union's successful Refer a Friend campaign throughout the summer of 2019. The donation will help to provide more than 120,000 meals for individuals and families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington.

During the two-month campaign, OnPoint members invited friends, family and business associates to join OnPoint. For every new member who opened a personal or business checking account, OnPoint pledged to make a $50 donation to the Oregon Food Bank. As part of the campaign, both the referring member and the new member also each received $50 from OnPoint.

"At OnPoint, we believe in building strong communities by not only supporting financial growth, but also well-being," said OnPoint President and CEO Rob Stuart. "Our members are active supporters of this community and their participation in our campaign meant we could all help further Oregon Food Bank's essential work to end hunger."

Rooted in a firm belief that no one should be hungry, Oregon Food Bank works to eliminate hunger and its root causes. Its network of 21 regional food banks and 1,200 community-based partner programs helps people access nutritious, affordable food today – sharing 54.5 million meals' worth of food to clients in the past year alone. The organization also works to eradicate the factors that lead to hunger and poverty, engaging thousands of supporters in actions that protect key investments and sustain vital food resources

OnPoint presented the check to the Oregon Food Bank at the University of Oregon homecoming game against Washington State University on October 26. OnPoint has supplemented the Refer a Friend donation with an additional $2,500 donation to the local Eugene food bank, FOOD for Lane County.

"At a time when one in nine of our neighbors faces food insecurity, partnerships with organizations like OnPoint are incredibly important," said Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan. "Our shared commitment makes a tangible difference in communities throughout the region, and I want to thank OnPoint members for coming together in such a big way to help end hunger."

Oregon Food Bank's work includes a host of health care partnerships, advocacy and equity initiatives, and client-led education programs – including cooking and nutrition initiatives like Cooking Matters. Taught in a hands-on kitchen environment, this six-week course challenges participants to reconsider food preferences, habits, nutrition, food safety, practical shopping and meal planning. To learn more about the Oregon Food Bank's work, visit https://www.oregonfoodbank.org/.

For OnPoint members who would like to join in on giving back, OnPoint has a new Refer a Friend campaign going on right now; this time benefiting OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital. To learn more, visit https://www.onpointcu.com/rates-rewards/refer-a-friend/.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 381,000 members and with assets of $6.1 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at: 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

