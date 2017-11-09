One Year Later, We’re Still Obsessed With This Vegan Thanksgiving Rap

It was only one year ago that the rapper Grey decided to free flow in his car about being vegan on Thanksgiving. That day changed his life and, to be honest, ours, too.

Here are some lessons that we’ve learned from Grey since his video went viral:

Laughter Is Food for the Soul

In the hilarious rap, Grey describes a Thanksgiving feast so delicious that it will make your head spin: “Think we eat nothin’ but grass—what you talkin’ ’bout? … Got corn bread. Even got stuffing. Mashed potatoes so good, put your hand in it … cabbage and greens with no ham in it.”

But wait until you hear the chorus. You’ll be LOL’ing and singing it for days.

Vegans on Thanksgiving #VeganLife #NoDairy #NoMeat #VeganThanksgiving #ShirleyCaesar @remixgodsuede #UNameItChallenge #Vegan @badassvegan @theshaderoom

A post shared by Grey (@officialgreymusic) on Nov 14, 2016 at 9:04am PST

Being Compassionate Is a Good Look

Describing his vegan journey, Grey has this to say: “Once I started to understand what’s in the food that we eat and the effects it can have on the body, in addition to the obvious animal cruelty behind it—it was enough for me to start a new lifestyle.”

Can't complain… #MissedCalls Available Everywhere :@wearethenetwork

A post shared by Grey (@officialgreymusic) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

When Opportunity Knocks, Open the Door

The video went viral to the point where it gave Grey the opportunity to make an actual recording of the song, accompanied by an official music video:

Stay Humble

His viral video has helped to build his career in a major way, but he hasn’t let the fame go to his head: “It’s crazy and awesome at the same time. I am very humbled by the entire experience.”

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

This year, Grey is throwing an actual vegan Thanksgiving feast, but sorry, guys, it’s already sold out. Don’t worry—you can host your own vegan Thanksgiving by making one of these vegan holiday dishes. You can also find a great selection of faux turkey roasts at your local grocery store.

Let's goooooooooooo!!! I hope y'all ready!! #VeganThanksGiving #SOLDOUT

A post shared by Grey (@officialgreymusic) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

Turkeys are killed when they’re only 5 or 6 months old, and throughout their short lives, they’ll be denied even the simplest pleasures, such as running, building nests, and raising their young.

Not quite convinced that you should leave the turkey off your plate this year? Here are 22 more reasons to celebrate a vegan Thanksgiving.

