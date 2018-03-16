Number One International Anti-Hangover Recovery Drink, Celebrates 7th Year of National Hangover Joe's Day - March 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh year in a row, the nation's #1 morning after Hangover Recovery Shot celebrates National Hangover Joe's Day! For all those left feeling a little green the day after St. Patrick's Day, there's hope. Instead of searching in vain for the wish-granting powers of the fabled four-leaf clover or an elusive Leprechaun, ordinary Joes can triumph in the battle of the morning after with the legendary contents of a little yellow bottle – "The Hangover Recovery Shot by Hangover Joe's." Those who threw caution to the wind and tipped a pint or two while enjoying everything Irish can now join millions of Americans in a celebratory toast to a rapid recovery on Sunday, March 18, 2018 – the seventh annual NATIONAL HANGOVER JOE'S DAY.

According to data, St. Patrick's Day is one of the largest days of alcohol consumption in the United States. It represents more than 1 percent of all the total alcohol revenue sales each year in America. For this reason, Hangover Joe's has christened March 18 as National Hangover Joe's Day. The Hangover Recovery Shot promises consumers the advantage of waking up #HangoverFree with #NoHangover.

"There are more people hungover on March 18 than after New Year's Eve," said Shawn Adamson, co-founder of Hangover Joe's. "There is a lot of booze consumed and with St. Paddy's Day falling on a Saturday with most people off work it's going to be a massive day for alcohol consumption this year," said Adamson.

"Here are some facts about St. Patrick's day many do not know. St. Patrick was not Irish, he was British. Although he made his mark by introducing Christianity to Ireland in the year 432, Patrick wasn't Irish himself. He was born to Roman Parents in Scotland or Wales," said Adamson.

St. Patrick's Day is a national holiday in both Ireland and Northern Ireland. Another little-known fact is that for most of the 20th century, Saint Patrick's Day was considered a strictly religious holiday in Ireland, which meant that the nation's pubs were closed for business on March 17 (the one exception went to beer vendors at the big national dog show). In 1970 St. Patrick's Days was converted to a national holiday, and the stout resumed flowing). Another fact is the world runs up quite a beer tab on St. Paddy's Day. All of the Saint Patrick's Day revelry around the globe is great news for brewers. A 2012 estimate pegged the total amount spent on beer on Saint Patrick's Day celebrations at $245 million, and that's before tips to pubs' bartenders.

"There is quite a large market for hangover recovery in the world. This is a multi-billion dollar market space and we plan to expand our brand globally, as we have done over the last few years. After launching in South Korea, we are looking at Japan and other regions in Asia in the next year," said Matt Veal, CEO of Hangover Joe's. "The world is full of drinkers, but March 18 in the western world we proclaim it as National Hangover Joe's Day," said Veal.

Mike Jaynes, Co-founder of Hangover Joe's, said: "We started the company in 2009 and soon after we licensed The Hangover(TM) movie of Warner Brothers and put all the main character actors on the bottles. This brought a lot of attention to our brand and hangover recovery. We were the first Hangover Recovery Shot to market."

"It's nine years later and we are still growing the company and brand and leading the category. Hangover Joe's Day is for all the working stiffs out there that celebrate in the spirit of the Irish as everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day," added Jaynes.

Consumers may commonly ask, "What makes this Hangover Recovery Shot so effective as a hangover reliever?" Made and created by a team of leading scientists, Hangover Joe's is a proprietary blend of 100 percent all-natural ingredients that help restore the body's essential antioxidants and nutrients to get you over the slump and feeling like yourself again. Hangover Joe's rejuvenates, relieves, recovers and re-energizes your body. The shot works like a symphony on the body with a blend of green tea leaf, black pepper extract, açaí fruit, goji berry, B6, B12, taurine, kudzu, niacin with added vitamins and other key ingredients that take away the inflammation that alcohol causes. According to the team at Hangover Joe's, it goes to work immediately to ease a throbbing head, settle the stomach and cool the body to counteract the dreaded morning-after effects of alcohol consumption. Plus, The Hangover Recovery Shot contains only as much caffeine as a single cup of premium coffee to help consumers be revived and be alert, without the miserable crash experienced by energy drinks.

"This is designed for hangover relief, but a lot of consumers also use this as a way to fight fatigue and provide long-lasting energy as well. This is an overall health and wellness shot. It works and makes you feel so much better, and it's fast acting. Most of our consumers say they feel much better in an hour to hour and 30 minutes after consuming the Hangover Recovery Shot," said Adamson.

"Who are our customers?" said Matt Veal, CEO of Hangover Joe's. "The target audience is responsible drinking adults from the age of 21 to 55 with millennials making up a huge core of our users. Hangover Joe's is a must-have for anyone who occasionally overindulges or experiences hangovers. We have so many people from all walks of life using this brand. From soccer moms to blue-collar laborers to urban professionals, the brand reaches a very wide demographic of users. We call this the community of users and they are growing both domestically and internationally. Drinking and hangovers have been going on since the beginning of time. The key now is that our brand is positioned to become a major force in hangover relief worldwide. We have dealerships across the USA, and you can find The Hangover Recovery Shot in convenience stores, liquor stores, hotel minibars, tattoo shops, hair salons, spas, gyms, bars nightclubs, gas stations, gift shops and even on private rental Learjets. We are a brand on the move."

There are still many good territories out there across the country for dealerships and Hangover Joe's is actively looking for more dealers for the company. It needs good people who want to have their own business and join the Hangover Joe's team. In addition, the company also has a full line of gourmet beef jerky that can be viewed on its website www.HangoverJoes.com. Plus, the company also has its own branded hangover recovery smart vending machines that go into high traffic bars, clubs, casinos, hotels etc. There is a real opportunity for entrepreneurs out there to join and become a dealer to help grow the Hangover Joe's brand around the country while taking control of their lives and building a business for their families.

"The market share for our brands is quite significant. We will continue to grow dealerships in the USA and grow the brands internationally. According to the Center of Disease Control (CDC), alcohol abuse costs the United States an estimated 245 billion each year. Nearly half of that green,120 billion, in fact, is directly linked to binge drinking and the related instances of alcohol-induced injuries and the productivity loss from the morning after illnesses. National Hangover Joe's Day focuses and brings attention to this dilemma by highlighting the potential effects of excessive binge drinking in America. Hangover Joe's (The Hangover Recovery Shot) could save the USA economy and its consumers billions of dollars," said Adamson co-founder and head of national sales for Hangover Joe's. "Our hangover recovery drink could simply aid and significantly decrease alcohol-related absenteeism and lost productivity in the workplace. You would think national retailers and companies would champion the brand and category of hangover relief for their employees, as drinking is not going away nor are hangovers and the loss of productivity. This is quite a novel idea, don't you think. The implications are tremendous."

"You can't attend a Saint Patrick's Day event without hearing a cry of "Erin go Bragh." What's the phrase mean?" It's a corruption of the Irish Eirinn go Brach, which means roughly "Ireland Forever." In the end, Americans revelers will just shrug their shoulders, raise a pint and shout "Slainte!" as they toast to good health. It just goes to show that even average Joes are Irish on March 17, which is a good reason for Americans to stock up on The Hangover Recovery Shot for the inevitable morning after. If you're looking to purchase the Hangover Recovery Shot go to Amazon and search Hangover Joe's, The Hangover Recovery Shot or order both of our brands including gourmet beef jerky, which is a craft jerky and the Hangover Recovery Shot on Amazon or direct nationwide on www.HangoverJoesMi.com for its gourmet beef jerky.

Hangover Joe's is pleased with their growth with a very large community of followers on social media and consumers are invited to follow them on Twitter @TheHangoverShot or on Instagram: HangoverJoesCom or on Facebook at this link: https://www.facebook.com/hangoverrecovery

"We have a large community of what we call #Believers. These folks are big believers in the brand and the company's mission we salute them. To all of our fans new and old have a great Saint Patricks Day, and even a better March 18, National Hangover Joe's Day being #HangoverFree with #NoHangover! Remember 'You are never drunk in the eyes of the lord as long as you can get the key in the door', a motto to live by! A famous quote from an Irish Catholic priest who will remain unnamed!" said Adamson.

According to the company, "Hangover Relief – It's Always Just A Shot Away!"

