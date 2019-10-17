New Restaurant Concept to Open First Location in Danville

Texas Steak and Ale House to Open in Mid-November



OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Steak and Ale House will open in mid-November at 3585 Riverside Drive in Danville, VA. The restaurant will feature hand-cut, flame-grilled steaks and the region's most popular ice-cold craft beers in a fun Texas theme environment.

"We are excited to open Texas Steak and Ale House in Danville, VA," Don Mack, Vice President of Operations, said. "Our goal is to provide the friendliest service, best food and ice-cold beverages in a fun and upbeat environment. The experience starts with a big Texas welcome when you come in the door."

The restaurant will have more than 25 beers on tap and 30 bottle selections anchored by regional craft beer favorites and complimented by an exciting lineup of highly sought after limited session brews.

"The restaurant is more than just a steakhouse," said Mack. "The menu boasts flavor-packed entrées such as fall-off-the-bone ribs, grilled salmon, mouth-watering burgers, freshly prepared salads and slow-roasted prime rib on the weekends."

Open every day at 11am, they will feature both a lunch and dinner menu. The restaurant will accommodate more than 150 guests and employ approximately 150 people.

Texas Steak and Ale House has two events planned to kick off the November opening. The first is a Friends and Family Dinner giveaway. Guests will have the opportunity to like and share the restaurant's Facebook page to enter to win lunch or dinner before the restaurant is open to the public.

The second is a sweepstakes that will be held during the first three weeks of business. Guests can enter to win in the restaurant for a chance to win free dinner for a year.

The newly renovated restaurant will have a state-of-the-art banquet room perfect for smaller business functions, family gatherings and special events. The room can be booked by speaking with a manager at the restaurant.

Texas Steak and Ale House will open with a full-service catering team. The restaurant will have the capability to cater events small and large on premise.

About Texas Steak and Ale House:

Established in 2019, Texas Steak and Ale unites fresh, hand-cut and flame-grilled steaks with the region's most popular ice-cold craft beers in a fun Texas themed restaurant. Its menu boasts flavor-packed entrées such as our fall-off-the-bone ribs, sweetwater salmon, mouth-watering burgers, freshly prepared salads and slow-roasted prime rib on the weekends. Its draught beer selection is anchored by regional craft beer favorites along with a few Texas staples and complimented by an exciting lineup of highly sought after limited session brews.

To get updates leading up to the grand opening, visit the Texas Steak and Ale House Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/texassteakandalehouse

For more information visit www.texassteakandale.com

Contact:

Max Drattell

Max@cbsteaks.com

(917) 816-4711

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-restaurant-concept-to-open-first-location-in-danville-300940869.html

SOURCE Texas Steak and Ale House