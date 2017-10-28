This Halloween I wanted to put together a fun and easy baking project. These Monster Mash Madeleines are made with Madeleine cookies, white chocolate melts, and decorative sprinkles! They come together fairly quickly making them family friendly.

I decided to make the madeleine cookies from scratch by using a recipe from All Recipes but if you really want to save time you could also purchase a pack from the store. The sprinkles came from a local craft store but I’ve also seen them floating around on Amazon and other online retailers. The madeleine pan I also ordered from Amazon. Funny story about the madeleine pan – when it arrived it was completely bent in half! I looked at it and laughed because there was no way it was usable. Amazon was really quick to replace it and the customer service was very helpful. I had a new pan in my hands by the next day!

You can also swap out any of the food dye colors according to your preference!

What will you be making this Halloween?

xo Jus