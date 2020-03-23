Meritech Provides Coronavirus Resource Center and Webinar to Reinforce Hygiene Best Practices in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

The leader in automated hygiene technology today released new resources designed to empower effective hygiene, health, and safety during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

GOLDEN, Colo., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritech is taking proactive steps to protect the health and safety of the general public by providing a Coronavirus Information Center and educational webinar to provide hygiene best practices in response to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Meritech has already taken extraordinary measures to ensure the health and sanitation of their manufacturing operations in order to maintain the same quality human hygiene service delivery they have provided for almost 30 years, including paid sick leave for all employees, requiring all sick employees to stay home, an increased frequency of environmental sanitation, telecommuting for administrative staff, and suspending all nonessential business travel.

Now the leader in automated hygiene technology is lending their expertise to providing resources designed to help others respond responsibly to COVID-19 in order to reduce the number of infections and protect our most vulnerable populations.

"While the COVID-19 risk is serious, it is not a time for mass hysteria or fear," said Meritech CEO David Duran. "We must meet this challenge by working together in the best spirit of compassion, calm determination, and an unfailing effort to seek truth, facts, and knowledge, opposed to conjecture, speculation and panic. There are very practical measures we can each take to reduce the risk of spreading the disease and protect one another, and at Meritech are making those recommendations accessible."

Meritech's Coronavirus Information Center includes blog articles, instructional videos, and handwashing guides, and downloadable posters that can be used to educate and reinforce proper hand hygiene methods.

Meritech will also be providing a free informational webinar on Thursday, March 26 from 10 – 11 am EST to empower individuals and businesses to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining business continuity. The webinar will include the latest information on the spread of COVID-19, recommendations for preventing further spread, and over 25 minutes of open Q&A time so participants can gain answers to their questions regarding the Coronavirus from Meritech's Chief Technology Officer Paul Barnhill. Barnhill is an accomplished human hygiene expert and sanitation engineer with over 28 years of experience in developing innovative automated hygiene technology and is responsible for driving product development, clinical research, and training programs for improving employee hygiene and sanitation SOPs.

"For almost 30 years we have been working to raise awareness of the importance of proper handwashing, and given the increased threat of the Coronavirus outbreak, understanding effective personal hygiene is more important now than ever," said Barnhill.

Interested parties can visit www.meritech.com/coronavirus to register for the informational webinar and gain resources on proper handwashing techniques to protect themselves, their families and our communities as we face the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

About Meritech

Meritech makes the perfect hand wash easy, effective, and eco-friendly so that together, we can make the world a healthier and safer place. We are the inventors and sole manufacturers of CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations, the world's only technology clinically proven to remove more than 99.9% of harmful pathogens with each 12-second hand wash cycle. For almost 30 years Meritech has manufactured their innovative automated hygiene technology 100% in the USA and has served businesses across many industries including food processing, healthcare, medical, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, food service, retail, cruise lines, education, cannabis, and government.

