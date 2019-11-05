Meijer Recalls Select Vegetable Trays Due To Potential Health Risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer, in conjunction with Mann Packing Co., as part of a multi-state recall due to the potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes, is announcing a voluntary recall of select vegetable trays in various weights ranging from 7 oz. to 2 lbs. and broccoli florets served on salad bars at two stores.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The multi-state recall involves product potentially sold between Sept. 25, 2019 and Nov. 4, 2019 in all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Additionally, two affected Meijer locations with salad bars involve purchases with broccoli florets made between Oct. 1, 2019 and Oct. 30, 2019 at the Knapps Corner and Rockford Meijer stores in the Grand Rapids, Mich. area. There have been no illnesses reported to date.

Meijer is recalling the following products under the Meijer brand label with the following sell-by dates:

UPC – 2-20185-00000-2 – Store Made Vegetable Tray, Sept 25, 2019 - Nov 8, 2019

UPC – 2-20186-00000-1 – Vegetable Tray W/Dip, Sept 25, 2019 - Nov 8, 2019

UPC – 2-21233-00000-5 – Scale Cauliflower Florets PLU 4566, Sept 25, 2019 - Nov 8, 2019

UPC – 2-21234-00000-4 – Scale Broccoli Florets PLU 4548, Sept 25, 2019 - Nov 8, 2019

Mann Packing Co. issued the initial recall, in cooperation with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, out of an abundance of caution to its customers. Meijer used the ingredients in the affected products originated from Mann Packing Co.

Consumers who have purchased this product should throw it away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their physician.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, garden centers and electronics offerings. For more information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meijer-recalls-select-vegetable-trays-due-to-potential-health-risk-300952384.html

SOURCE Meijer