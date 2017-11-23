Leclerc Foods Issues Limited Voluntary Recall of Fit & Active Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars - due to presence of plastic piece

MONTGOMERY, PA, Nov. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Leclerc Foods has initiated a limited voluntary recall of a single lot of Fit & Active Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars packages with UPC Code 41498-18695 and only affected products with a "best by" date of May 24, 2018.

The recall was initiated as a precautionary measure after a small piece of yellow plastic was discovered by a consumer. No illness or injury has been reported.

The product is available in 9.5 oz. boxes containing 6 bars per box. The date code can be found printed in white on the top of the box. The "best by" date of May 24, 2018 is the only date code affected by the recall.

This product was distributed in ALDI stores in 21 states (Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, District of Columbia (DC), New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia).

No other ALDI product is involved in this recall.

All stores that sell Fit & Active Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars packages immediately removed the affected product (UPC Code 41498-18695) with a "best by" date of May 24, 2018 from their shelves.

Consumers with additional questions on the recall may contact Leclerc Foods Customer Service at 1-800-463-6144 between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm EST.

