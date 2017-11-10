Jordan Winery Unveils New Digital Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday gift catalog featuring new products, corporate gifting services and shipping discounts

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Vineyard & Winery has unveiled a new holiday gift guide website for those seeking wine Christmas presents and other gourmet gifts for loved ones, employees or corporate clients. The Jordan Holiday Gift Guide, found at www.jordanwinery.com/shop or http://holidaygifts.jordanwinery.com, features several new wine gift boxes, gourmet food gifts, unique build-your-own gift boxes with special vintages and dedicated corporate gifting services, as well as 15-50 percent off shipping on multi-package orders.

New products debuting with this holiday gift guide include the Jordan Signature Trio Collection in a three-bottle gift box, featuring Jordan Russian River Valley Chardonnay, Jordan Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Jordan Estate Extra Virgin Olive Oil; 2013 Jordan Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon in a three-bottle wine gift box; a wooden box gift set of Jordan 2001, 2002 and 2003 Cabernet Sauvignon unveiling on Cyber Monday; the new Jordan Chef's Reserve Caviar by Tsar Nicoulai; and Champagne gift boxes featuring the new Jordan Cuvée by Champagne AR Lenoble, which can only be shipped to California addresses. Introduced last year, Jordan wine gift boxes for one or two bottles are also available to buy online. Flexibility to build your own gift box in three different sizes, filled with your personal vintage selections, is also now offered.

Personalized services for corporate gifts are also highlighted in the Jordan Holiday Gift Guide and in the dedicated corporate gifting services section at www.jordanwinery.com/shop. Jordan Winery's new online shopping cart also offers convenient shipping to multiple addresses, though customers can contact the Jordan concierge to help provide easy, stress-free fulfillment, or to simply provide a price quote.

"We pride ourselves in personalized gifting services for businesses," said Maribel Soto, Director of Jordan Estate Rewards, who works closely with customers who purchase corporate gifts for clients or employee appreciation gifts. "Our Guest Services management team personally oversees all corporate orders to help alleviate the stress customers can endure when coordinating corporate gift orders."

Shipping discounts for corporate and other multi-package gift orders are also available, based on quantity:

Order 10 or more gift boxes or wooden gift sets and receive 15% off shipping.

Order 20 or more two-bottle gift boxes or wooden gift sets and receive 50% off shipping.

Spend $2,500 or more on any combination of products and receive 30% off shipping.

All Jordan wine and gourmet food gift orders must be placed by November 19 for Thanksgiving delivery and by December 13 for Christmas and New Year's Eve delivery due to winery holiday closure dates. Please note that 10 or more orders require three additional business days to process. Orders can be placed by calling 800-654-1213, emailing orders@jordanwinery.com or shopping online at www.jordanwinery.com/shop.

Other Jordan corporate gifting services include personalized wine gifts for a unique gift ideas, including custom-etched wine bottles and laser-etched wooden wine boxes. Personalized gift orders require additional processing time 7-14 days due to the custom artistry.

About Jordan Vineyard & Winery

Jordan represents refinement, quality and consistency—California classicism expressed with a Francophile spirit for more than forty years. Today, Jordan Winery is one of the authentic houses still family owned and sharply focused on crafting a singular red wine and a singular white wine of balance and elegance. Giving the gift of one of California's most iconic and recommended wines leaves a lasting impression. Learn more at www.jordanwinery.com/shop.

CONTACT

Lisa Mattson: 707-431-5268

lmattson@jordanwinery.com

Photos:

www.jordanwinery.com/trade/editorial-photos

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jordan-winery-unveils-new-digital-holiday-gift-guide-300553944.html

SOURCE Jordan Winery