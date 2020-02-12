J&J Snack Foods Continues Soft Pretzel Innovation with the Launch of SUPERPRETZEL® Soft Pretzel Fries

Brand looks to add a new product to foodservice menus nationwide

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is excited to announce the launch of a new product that takes the organization back to where it all began – the soft pretzel! SUPERPRETZEL® Soft Pretzel Fries are the newest addition to the SUPERPRETZEL brand within the foodservice segment. SUPERPRETZEL continues to lead the industry as the nation's #1 soft pretzel brand. Tired of the same old French fries on the menu? Soft pretzel fries are the perfect way to mix it up and can be enjoyed as a side or delicious appetizer dipped in your favorite sauces. And as an added bonus, it's vegan and baked, not fried!

Soft pretzels are a beloved staple, and due to their popularity, there has been a 25 percent increase in soft pretzels served on menus as a side dish since 2017. Additionally, soft pretzel appetizers have risen 8 percent across the top 1,500 restaurants and leading convenience stores, outpacing all other bread appetizers in 2019.* Consumer trends continue to prioritize novelty and uniqueness when purchasing appetizers at restaurants, and SUPERPRETZEL® Soft Pretzel Fries are the one-of-a-kind appetizer that 40 percent of consumers are looking for when ordering at a foodservice establishment.**

Be sure to try J&J Snack Foods NEW! SUPERPRETZEL® Soft Pretzel Fries to create fun, innovative recipes that add a new pick-me-up to your menu!

Check out www.jjsnackfoodservice.com for item descriptions and recipe concepts!

#JJSNACKFOODSERVICE #FUNSERVEDHERE #SUPERPRETZEL #SOFTPRETZEL #NEWPRODUCT

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 48 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

* Source: Technomic MenuTRENDS 2019

**Source: Technomic, The 2019 Starters, Small Plates and Sides Consumer Trend Report

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jj-snack-foods-continues-soft-pretzel-innovation-with-the-launch-of-superpretzel-soft-pretzel-fries-301004051.html

SOURCE J&J Snack Foods Corp.