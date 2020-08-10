Jeremiah's Italian Ice Awards Over 200 Units Throughout Pandemic

Florida-based Italian Ice franchise continues impressive growth; enters new markets across the United States

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While many franchises have halted expansion efforts during the pandemic, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has exceeded in terms of growth. The Florida-founded franchise concept, who surpassed the 100 units awarded mark earlier this year, has awarded an additional 224 units this year to 8 Area Representative partners across the country, 193 of these units awarded in the month of April alone. The new agreements will be bringing Jeremiah's Italian Ice to new markets across Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The franchise, founded in Central Florida, has been growing astronomically since the launch of its franchise opportunity last year. With new locations recently opened in Texas and Arizona, and more to come in Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, the franchise is well on its way to becoming a national sensation. Drawing in Area Representatives who hold experience with brands such as Tropical Smoothie, Subway, Wing Stop, Bento Asian Kitchen & Sushi, Blu Halo and Hangar 36 among others, Jeremiah's is proud to welcome these operators to help the brand go national.

"Jeremiah's is surpassing milestones quicker than almost any other emerging concept we've ever seen," stated Cameron Cummins, Co-Founder of Pivotal Growth Partners and Chief Development Officer for Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "Even more notably, all of this growth is taking place during the worst economic climate in ten years. Anyone who looks into the concept sees the huge potential within this franchise opportunity."

Each store boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream. A synthesis of these two core products, the Jeremiah's Gelati is the showcase of the menu with layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream, offering nearly limitless flavor combinations. Jeremiah's franchisees are embedded in the local community and are crucial to helping keep communities smiling through tough times. Jeremiah's wants to continue to expand its footprint so people across America can taste how amazing their treats are and to help entrepreneurs make their dreams come true.

"We have been fans of Jeremiah's in Orlando for years and have been waiting for the opportunity to be a part of an amazing brand and product," said David Hung, a member of Jeremiah's new Area Representative group in South Florida. The group is made up of Johnny Tung, Jimmy Tung, and David, who have over 20 years of industry experience at the Bento Group. "Simply put, we wanted to be part of something special. Jeremiah's values and culture are why it's leading the pack."

Throughout the Covid-19 crisis, the brand has placed an emphasis on maintaining the health and safety of its employees and customers. Jeremiah's was able to continue to spread joy in the community with their beloved frozen treats through delivery, drive thru service and curbside pickup options. Jeremiah's continues to adapt to society's new normal, pivoting its traditional franchise development efforts to instead host virtual discovery days in order to continue connecting with their pipeline of interested franchisee prospects.

"We are so happy to see our close-knit family expand and we are ready to showcase our concept to communities across the nation," said CEO and Founder, Jeremy Litwack.

Jeremiah's is poised to become the premier frozen dessert franchise of the new decade.

About Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®.

Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 27 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises nationwide. Initial expansion plans target the Southern United States, including Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com.

About Pivotal Growth Partners

With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of expert financial, growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value and grows small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. Co-founded in 2018 by longtime franchise industry professionals Bryon Stephens and Cameron Cummins, PGP helps emerging franchise brands at their pivotal growth moment through experienced leadership, access to fundamental resources and day-to-day guidance. Jeremiah's has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) to facilitate nationwide growth.

