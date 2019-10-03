The J. M. Smucker Company Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Lots of Robin Hood® All Purpose Flour Distributed and Sold in the U.S. Only

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of an abundance of caution, The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) today announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of Robin Hood® All Purpose Flour distributed and sold in the U.S. due to possible E. coli contamination. This recall does not impact any Robin Hood® items sold in Canada.

No other items manufactured by The J. M. Smucker Company, including other Robin Hood® products distributed and sold in the U.S. or Canada, are impacted by this issue. No illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date.

The impacted products are as follows:

Product Name UPC Code -

Case UPC Code -

Item Lot Codes Best if Used By

Dates Robin Hood® All

Purpose Flour (5 lb) 0 51500

18010 2 0 51500

18010 5 8350 513 8351 513 8354 513 8355 513 6/16/2020 6/17/2020 6/20/2020 6/21/2020

These products were distributed by The J. M. Smucker Company to a variety of retailers in the U.S.

Consumers who have impacted product should stop using the products and should dispose of them. If consumers have questions or have products covered by this recall, they should email the Company by completing this form or calling 888-569-6728, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. ET.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

