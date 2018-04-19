How to Celebrate Garlic Day in 30 Minutes or Less

Garlic has been a lifelong sidekick to pasta. It has a distinct flavor and an undeniable fragrance that is used in all sorts of cuisines from Asian, to Mediterranean, to Italian to French. Best of all, it can be fun to cook with!

A tip to peel garlic like a pro comes from Chef Julia Child. Julia suggests boiling a small pot of water, adding the desired amount of cloves straight from the garlic head, and let simmer for 1 minute. Carefully drain the cloves out of the hot water, and peel once cool enough to touch. Peeling the cloves should be much easier and less messy. Once you have your peeled garlic, you can try these easy Pasta Fits recipes that can be prepared and served in 30 minutes or less!

Creamy Vegan Garlic Herb Pasta

A healthy pasta dish without skipping the creamy sauce, and is suitable for both vegans and meat eaters alike? Count us in. Registered Dietitian, Anne Mauney, shares her recipe with us to satisfy all of our creamy pasta dreams, and it only takes 20 minutes to make.

White Wine Garlic Chicken Sausage Pasta

Rotini or other short-cut pasta is ideal to pair with broccoli rabe, making a classic pasta combination. This recipe has a delicious garlic white wine sauce, and providesextra fiber from white beans. Chicken sausage adds to the depth of flavors of this quickly prepared dish.

Lemon Garlic Pasta with Grilled Veggies

Get ready to fire up your grills! This one-of-a-kind dish will have your cookout guests asking for more. Served warm or cold, all you need to do is grill chicken, asparagus, and romaine lettuce then toss with pasta. Drizzle the summery sauce on top and your dish is complete!

Spinach and Garlic Orecchiette Gratinee

In 30 minutes or less, you can put together a simple and satisfying pasta dish that’s delicious on its own or as a side to chicken or fish. A sprinkle of bread crumbs on top is a surprising addition that adds texture, while a dash of cayenne, paprika, or chili flakes adds a kick!

Pasta: A Pantry Must Have

No time to plan a fancy meal for Garlic Day? That’s okay- here’s a list of pasta recipes that you can make with items already in your pantry! Try using garlic powder if you don’t have a fresh head of garlic on hand- it still counts as celebrating.

