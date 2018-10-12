The Home That Runs on Dunkin'® Is Now Available for Fans to Rent on Airbnb

The Tiny Home is Available to Rent for a Limited Time Only on Airbnb.com

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Dunkin' Donuts® Coffee At Home announcing the newly constructed Home That Runs on Dunkin' in New York City, the tiny home will be listed on Airbnb* – giving fans the opportunity to enjoy an extended stay with a two-night rental. The Home That Runs on Dunkin' is a fully-functional tiny home powered by spent coffee grounds.**

Today, at 12:00 p.m. EDT, coffee lovers across the country can log on to Airbnb.com to rent the Home That Runs on Dunkin' for a two-night stay in Nahant, Massachusetts. The tiny home will be available to rent for a limited time only, with the first stay beginning October 16 and the last on October 26.

"The Home That Runs on Dunkin' brought the brand's slogan, America Runs on Dunkin', to a whole new level," said Tina Meyer-Hawkes, Vice President, Coffee Marketing, The J.M. Smucker Company. "But we wanted to go even further and give fans from across the country the opportunity to enjoy all the tiny home has to offer, with a two-night rental."

The Home That Runs on Dunkin' features a modern, chic aesthetic with custom-designed elements, including a fully-functional kitchen, luxury bedroom, jacuzzi tub and more. The tiny home is powered by a biofuel blend, using 80 percent coffee oil extracted from spent coffee grounds. It is also fully equipped with a drip coffee brewer, Keurig® coffee maker and plenty of Dunkin' coffee to keep guests running. Dunkin' Donuts Coffee At Home unveiled the tiny home in New York City last week, where visitors enjoyed tours, free coffee samples, and much more.

Dunkin' fans looking to rent the Home That Runs on Dunkin' can visit https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/29182895?s=1 (2018 reservation dates will be available at 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 12, 2018) to make a reservation. The tiny home is available to rent for two nights for $10.00 per night (plus Airbnb fees and applicable taxes). Reservations are limited, and based on availability. Transportation not included. All Airbnb.com rules and regulations apply.

*NOTE: Dunkin' Donuts® Coffee at Home has not entered into a formal partnership with Airbnb and Airbnb has not endorsed this program.

**Tiny home is powered by a biofuel blend of 80% coffee oil extracted from coffee grounds.

