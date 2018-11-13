Hilco Industrial to Auction Late-Model Food Packaging Equipment from Weaver Popcorn, Some Never Used

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with Aaron Kendell Packaging Equipment (AEK), have announced today that its joint venture group will conduct an online only auction, opening November 26 and closing November 29, of late-model packaging and support equipment.

The equipment, most of which was never installed and can be used throughout the food industry, includes: horizontal pouch machines, bag makers, microwave popcorn equipment, seasoning drums, pouch feeders, vertical form/fill/seal machines, multi-head combination scales, cartoners, case sealers, case erectors, case packers, labelers, check-weighers, and more. The machinery is located in storage warehouses in Reno, Nevada and Huntington, Indiana.

The equipment can be inspected on November 27 and 28 at both locations. Complete lot catalog, inspection information, and auction registration is available on our website at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/weaver. For questions regarding the equipment or sales process, please contact Tim Pfister at tpfister@hilcoglobal.com or +1 847.313.4747.

The Weaver Popcorn Company (Weaver) is one of the largest popcorn companies in the United States. Founded in 1928 by Ira E. Weaver, whose family still controls the company, they develop, grow, process, package, and ship a variety of popcorn products for sale around the world.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online, and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Aaron Kendell Packaging Equipment (AEK) combines the expertise, financial resources, and global reach of Aaron Equipment Company and Kendell Equipment. Aaron Equipment Company is one of the largest dealers of new and used process equipment. During their 76-year history, they have established an international reputation of excellence. K.C Christensen founded Kendell Equipment to be the premier dealer of used packaging equipment. He has over 20 years of experience in the packaging industry. KC has personally been involved in over 10,000 machinery projects, toured hundreds of manufacturing facilities, and provided thousands of packaging equipment solutions to his customers.

