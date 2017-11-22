Helping Angelenos Enjoy a Healthier and Happier Thanksgiving, Herbalife® Nutrition Partners with the Union Rescue Mission and A Place Called Home to Distribute Turkey Dinners

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to provide a healthier and happier Thanksgiving, premier global nutrition company Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), once again partnered with two Los Angeles based non-profit organizations, the Union Rescue Mission (URM) and A Place Called Home (APCH), to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need. The events strive to help those in Los Angeles who otherwise might not have a Thanksgiving meal. In the city of Los Angeles alone, 36 percent of people live below the poverty line and more than 36,000 people are without a home.

"Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for all we have, and to give back to those who need a helping hand, and so we are proud to partner with Union Rescue Mission and A Place Called Home to support the great work they do each and every day for our community," said Rich Goudis, CEO of Herbalife Nutrition.

On November 18, Herbalife Nutrition executives teamed up with the URM for its 126th annual Thanksgiving celebration where 6,000 homeless men, women and children were served Thanksgiving meals. In addition, 4,000 guests enjoyed Herbalife Formula 1 shakes prepared by volunteers. Guests also received snack packs filled with Herbalife Nutrition products and toiletry gift bags. This is the 7th year the Company has participated in this event.

"Our friends at Herbalife Nutrition have been a key part of the daily nutrition at URM, and their delicious shakes have been a highlight of our Thanksgiving celebration for years!" said Reverend Andy Bales, CEO, Union Rescue Mission.

On November 22, Herbalife Nutrition and the LA Galaxy Foundation along with its players donated $10,000 to support APCH's 23rd annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. The donation is provided in conjunction with the Joint Community Program partnership between the LA Galaxy Foundation and Herbalife Nutrition that aims to improve the lives of children living in the underserved communities of Los Angeles. Herbalife Nutrition volunteers and LA Galaxy players distributed 600 Thanksgiving meals complete with all the trimmings for families to enjoy on Thanksgiving Day. Additionally, more than 1,000 families returned in the afternoon to enjoy a hot pre-Thanksgiving dinner served by volunteers at APCH.

"We are extremely excited to continue to give back to our community alongside our partners at Herbalife Nutrition," said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein. "Giving our time, money and resources to the Los Angeles community is paramount for the LA Galaxy and we are honored to support such an impactful organization like A Place Called Home."

This is the 16th year that Herbalife Nutrition has partnered with APCH to provide Thanksgiving meals. What started in 1994 with three turkeys has grown today to serve more than 25,000 pounds of turkey and along with groceries to the families.

ABOUT HERBALIFE LTD.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products & programs - since 1980. Together with its Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, the Company is committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, sky-rocketing public healthcare costs, and a rise in entrepreneurs of all ages. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

The Company's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife Nutrition distributors in more than 90 countries.

Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. The Company is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams, and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams.

The Company has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.5 billion in 2016. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com. The Company also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.

ABOUT A PLACE CALLED HOME

Set in one of the toughest neighborhoods in the country, A Place Called Home provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education and wellness where youth gain hope, trust and self-respect, and develop the life skills and courage to transcend gangs, drugs and poverty and take ownership for their own lives.

For the past 25 years, APCH has served more than 19,000 at-risk youth (ages 8-21) in their educational, personal and artistic endeavors. Located in South Central Los Angeles, the organization secures an empowering learning environment through community outreach and activities, in hopes that children will gain core values of respect, empathy, accountability, courage and hope. This is accomplished through programs in education, arts and wellbeing, inspiring them to make a meaningful difference in their communities and the world. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @APCH2830, like us on Facebook.com/APCH2830 and view our content at www.youtube.com/apch2830.

Website: http://www.apch.org

ABOUT LA GALAXY FOUNDATION

The LA Galaxy Foundation, the 501c(3) organization associated with the LA Galaxy, is dedicated to assisting the community in which the team lives, works, and plays. LA Galaxy players, coaches, alumni and staff spend countless hours giving back to the community at local schools, hospitals, fields, and events. The LAGF continually strives to aid organizations that meet its mission of supporting and creating education, health, and soccer-related activities and programs for youth in the greater Los Angeles area. For more information, visit www.lagalaxy.com/community/foundation.

ABOUT UNION RESCUE MISSION

Union Rescue Mission is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving people experiencing homelessness. Established in 1891, URM is one of the largest rescue missions of its kind in the United States and is the oldest in Los Angeles. It provides a comprehensive array of emergency and long-term services, including food, shelter, clothing; medical and dental care; Christian recovery programs, transitional housing, legal assistance, education, counseling, and job training to needy men, women, children and families. For more information, please visit www.urm.org.

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition