Help Ocean Animals—‘Catch’ These Vegan Tuna Products

Just like other animals, fish are complex and feeling individuals with a desire to live. Yet in the commercial fishing industry, they are captured and killed on a massive scale. Thousands of tuna at a time are caught in huge nets in which some fish suffocate from the weight of others pressing against them. Larger fish are impaled using longlines with barbed hooks and then beaten until they become unconscious or are left on ice to freeze. These intelligent animals feel fear and pain, and they should be left alone instead of being killed for a fleeting taste. The good news is that there are many vegan tuna options that will help you satisfy your cravings while leaving fish off your fork.

Catch some of these delicious vegan tuna products:

Your eyes aren’t fooling you—Vegan ZeaStar’s tuna looks just like the real thing, but it’s made from cassava root and bell pepper, not fish. It’s perfect for sashimi, sushi, poke bowls, and other delectable dishes.

Each serving of Sophie’s Kitchen Toona, which is available in Sea Salt and Black Pepper flavors, contains 10 grams of protein.

This tasty vegan tuna comes in three flavors for any of your recipe needs: Naked in Water, Mediterranean, and Oil & Herbs. You can also try Good Catch in the tuna melt at Veggie Grill.

Worthington’s tuna, with its perfectly flaky texture, is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

You can find TUNO in five delicious flavors: Spring Water, Lemon Pepper, Sriracha, Thai Sweet Chili, and Sesame Ginger. It’s available in cans or convenient pouches for meals on the go.

May Wah’s flavorful vegan tuna is great mixed with dairy-free mayo, celery, onion, and spices for a classic tuna salad.

This tofu-based salad can be eaten by itself or with crackers or enjoyed on a toasted sandwich.

Available in Original, Lemon & Dill, and Spicy flavors, Jinka’s vegan tuna spreads are delicious right out of the container.

Use this vegan tuna in any recipe—you won’t be disappointed.

You can also make your own vegan tuna using simple ingredients.

Chickpeas: ‘Chickpea of the Sea’ Tuna Salad Sandwich by The Simple Veganista

Jackfruit: Vegan Tuna Salad by Very Vegan Val

Textured Vegetable Protein: Vegan Tuna Melt by The Hidden Veggies

© The Hidden Veggies

Do Your Part to Help Tuna and Other Ocean Animals

Killing fish for food also harms other animals and causes environmental destruction—and it’s really not good for you. By going vegan, you can help animals while lowering your carbon footprint and getting healthier.

