Help Ocean Animals—‘Catch’ These Vegan Tuna Products

Just like other animals, fish are complex and feeling individuals with a desire to live. Yet in the commercial fishing industry, they are captured and killed on a massive scale. Thousands of tuna at a time are caught in huge nets in which some fish suffocate from the weight of others pressing against them. Larger fish are impaled using longlines with barbed hooks and then beaten until they become unconscious or are left on ice to freeze. These intelligent animals feel fear and pain, and they should be left alone instead of being killed for a fleeting taste. The good news is that there are many vegan tuna options that will help you satisfy your cravings while leaving fish off your fork.
Catch some of these delicious vegan tuna products:
No Tuna Sashimi by Vegan ZeaStar
Your eyes aren’t fooling you—Vegan ZeaStar’s tuna looks just like the real thing, but it’s made from cassava root and bell pepper, not fish. It’s perfect for sashimi, sushi, poke bowls, and other delectable dishes.
Sophie’s Kitchen Plant-Based Toona
Each serving of Sophie’s Kitchen Toona, which is available in Sea Salt and Black Pepper flavors, contains 10 grams of protein.
Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna
This tasty vegan tuna comes in three flavors for any of your recipe needs: Naked in Water, Mediterranean, and Oil & Herbs. You can also try Good Catch in the tuna melt at Veggie Grill.
Worthington Meatless Tuna
Worthington’s tuna, with its perfectly flaky texture, is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Loma Linda TUNO
You can find TUNO in five delicious flavors: Spring Water, Lemon Pepper, Sriracha, Thai Sweet Chili, and Sesame Ginger. It’s available in cans or convenient pouches for meals on the go.
May Wah Vegan Delicious Tuna
May Wah’s flavorful vegan tuna is great mixed with dairy-free mayo, celery, onion, and spices for a classic tuna salad.
Cedarlane No Tuna Salad
This tofu-based salad can be eaten by itself or with crackers or enjoyed on a toasted sandwich.
Jinka Vegan Tuna Spread
Available in Original, Lemon & Dill, and Spicy flavors, Jinka’s vegan tuna spreads are delicious right out of the container.
Vegetarian Plus Vegan Tuna Roll
Use this vegan tuna in any recipe—you won’t be disappointed.
You can also make your own vegan tuna using simple ingredients.
Chickpeas: ‘Chickpea of the Sea’ Tuna Salad Sandwich by The Simple Veganista
Jackfruit: Vegan Tuna Salad by Very Vegan Val
Textured Vegetable Protein: Vegan Tuna Melt by The Hidden Veggies
© The Hidden Veggies
Tomatoes: Tomato Tuna Nigiri
Do Your Part to Help Tuna and Other Ocean Animals
Killing fish for food also harms other animals and causes environmental destruction—and it’s really not good for you. By going vegan, you can help animals while lowering your carbon footprint and getting healthier.
Take Action to Help Fish Today
The post Help Ocean Animals—‘Catch’ These Vegan Tuna Products appeared first on PETA.