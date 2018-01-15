Guy's Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina Mexican Eatery, New Poolside Bars Among New Spaces Being Added To Carnival Victory

17-Day Dry Dock Taking Place in The Bahamas Jan. 4-21, 2018
MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Victory is in the midst of an extensive, multi-million-dollar dry dock that is adding a wide variety of food and beverage innovations, as well as two luxurious Captain's Suites and new deluxe ocean view staterooms.
The new spaces, which are being added during a 17-day dry dock taking place Jan. 4-21, 2018, in Freeport, The Bahamas, include:
These spaces complement Carnival Victory's numerous other onboard amenities, including a 14,500-square-foot spa, a 214-foot-long water slide, a Punchliner Comedy Club offering adults-only and family-friendly performances, and Seuss at Sea, an exclusive partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises.
Carnival Victory operates year-round three- and four-day cruises from PortMiami. Three-day cruises depart on Fridays and call at Nassau, while four-day voyages depart Mondays and visit Key West and Cozumel or Nassau and the private Bahamian island of Half Moon Cay.
