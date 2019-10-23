Global Protein Ingredients Market Overview, 2019-2025 by Animal (Whey, Milk, Gelatin, Casein, Egg) & Plant (Soy, Wheat, Pea)
DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Ingredients - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall global market for Protein Ingredients is expected to exceed US$30 billion in 2019.
Protein ingredient helps in regulating weight, improving physical strength, lowering muscle loss caused by aging, and mitigating the risk of chronic diseases. As a result, protein ingredients are widely used in the production of food and beverages, animal feed, personal care, and cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Also, growing consumer consciousness and growing market acceptance, mostly for functional foods and dietary supplements is boosting the growth of the protein ingredient market in the coming years.
Food & Beverages constitutes the largest application market for Protein Ingredients globally, an estimated share of 36.8% or US$10.5 billion in 2018.
This report reviews analyzes and projects the global Protein Ingredients market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2018 through 2025.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Protein ingredients global market research report analyzes the market with respect to product segments/types and applications
- The global market size is estimated in this report by product segments/types and applications across all major countries
- Research Study Shows Plant-Based Protein Diet May Reduce Risk of Cardiovascular Death
- Rapeseed Study Clears the Way for Use as a Protein Source for Human Nutrition
- Whole Eggs Stimulate Post Exercise Muscle Building and Repair than Egg Whites
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 53
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 167 companies
KEY MARKET TRENDS
- Solar Protein Food Production from Thin Air
- A Study Suggests Plant-Based Protein Builds Muscle Twice as Effectively as Milk Protein
- Project to Produce Protein Supplements from Biowaste
- Heliorhodopsin, a New Light-Eating Protein Discovered in the Sea of Galilee
- Infant Growth Patterns Are Associated with the Consumption of Meat- Or Dairy-Based Complementary Foods
- Dietary Soy-Protein as a Therapeutic Option for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
- Ingestion of Plant-Based Protein Instead of Meat May Protect Against Diabetic Risk
KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- AMCO Proteins (United States)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)
- Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark)
- Axiom Foods, Inc. (United States)
- Bunge Limited (United States)
- Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (Canada)
- Cargill, Incorporated (United States)
- CHS Inc. (United States)
- Darling Ingredients Inc. (United States)
- Rousselot BV (The Netherlands)
- Sonac (The Netherlands)
- Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences (Denmark)
- Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited (New Zealand)
- Gelita AG (Germany)
- Glanbia PLC (Ireland)
- Hilmar Ingredients (United States)
- Kerry Group (Ireland)
- Kerry (Ireland)
- Kewpie Corporation (Japan)
- Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (United States)
- Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan)
- Nitta Gelatin NA Inc. (United States)
- Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. (India)
- Omega Protein Corporation (United States)
- Roquette Frres (France)
- Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)
- PB Leiner (Belgium)
- Weishardt Holding (France)
KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
- US FDA Issues GRAS Notice to Arla Foods Ingredients
- Arbiom Re-considers Wood as Ground-breaking Protein Ingredient for Aquafeed Application
- Arla Foods Ingredients and Mycorena AB Collaborate on Plant-Based Protein Development
- Cargill Collaborates with White Dog Labs to Secure Access to ProTyton
- Cargill Makes Additional Investment in PURIS to Support the Growing Market Demand for Plant-based Proteins
- USPTO Issues Notice of Allowance for Burcon's Pea Protein Patent Application
- Relocation of Bunge's Global Headquarters from New York to Missouri
- Deregulation of Cargill's Proprietary Canola for Cultivation in the United States
- Groundbreaking Ceremony of Scoular's New Freeze-Dried Production Unit in Nebraska
- Parabel USA, Inc Presents Hydrolyzed Protein from Water Lentils
- World-First Agar-Agar Sheets Developed by Gelita AG
- Cargill Join Forces with InnovaFeed to Support the Growth of Sustainable Aquaculture
- Unveiling of GRINDSTED PLANT-TEX Egg White Replacement System for Plant-based Meat Alternatives
- Burcon's Joint Venture to Construct $65 Million Pea Protein and Canola Protein Manufacturing Facility
- Axiom's Organic AvenOlait Oat Dairy Alternative and VegOtein N Neutral Pea Protein Concentrate are Now Non-GMO Project Verified
- Tyson Launches Raised & Rooted Brand Protein Foods and Alternative Protein Products
- DuPont Combines its Nutrition & Health and Industrial Biosciences Businesses to Reinforce Efforts in the Nutrition and Biosciences Sector
- Launch of Burcon's New Pea + Canola Protein Blends
- Opening of New R&D Laboratory Premises in Lithuania Reinforces Roquette's Position in Northern Europe
- Cargill's Investment in Aleph Farms to complement its Animal Protein Portfolio
- Introduction of FrieslandCampina Ingredients' New Global Segment Organisation
- Rousselot's New Application Concept for making Sugar-free Confectionery with SiMoGel
- GRAS Status for Agropur's Alpha-lactalbumin Protein
- Ingredion Incorporated and Clara Foods Collaborate on Protein Portfolio Making
- Arla Foods Ingredients' New Lacprodan HYDRO.Clear to Produce Sparkling Protein Waters
- Cargill to Broaden Corn Processing Capacity of Songyuan Plant
- Launch of PB Leiner's New SOLUGEL Collagen Product Concepts at Vitafoods 2019
- Ingredion Incorporated Unveils Two Plant-Based Protein Ingredients for Pet Food Use
- DuPont Broadens Danisco Product Portfolio by Unveiling SUPRO and TRUPRO Plant Protein Nuggets
- Univar Solutions, Axiom Foods' Official Ingredient Distributor in the United States
- Display of Rousselot's Nutritional and Delivery Solutions for Nutraceutical Producers at Vitafoods
- Arla Food Ingredients Produces Low-Volume, high-Protein RTD Medical Nutritional Supplement Using Lacprodan DI-7325
- Motif Ingredients Raises US$90 million to Make Protein Foods
- Unveiling of Arla Foods Ingredients' New Optimized Comfort, Low Protein Formula Concept for Infants
- FrieslandCampina Forms Mozzarella Cheese Production Pact with DMK Group
- Ingredion Incorporated Invests US$140 million to Revamp its Plant-Based Proteins Business Entity
- Arla Foods Ingredients Launches New Whey-Pro Biscuit Concept
- International Dehydrated Foods, Inc. Launches Hydrolyzed CHiKPRO Broth Protein Isolate Powder
- PURIS Introduces PURIS Fava Bean Protein
- Arla Foods Ingredients to Launch New Nutrilac Whey Protein Ingredient at Gulfood Manufacturing 2018
- New Protein Extreme Whey Shot Concept Introduced by Arla Foods Ingredients
- Launch of New TRUPRO 2000 Pea Protein from DuPont Nutrition & Health
- PB Leiner is the New Brand Name for PB Gelatins / PB Leiner
- Glanbia to Purchase SlimFast for $350 million
- Assets of Triple-T Foods Acquired by Darling Ingredients
- Gdpod Corp and Glanbia Plc Sign Letter of Intent (LOI) to Brace Protein Market
- Scoular in Collaboration with Rogers Grain Expands Specialty Corn and Soybean Business in Ohio
- EPI Ingredients Launch Epiprot 60UL Protein
- DFA's Investment in MOPRO Nutrition
- Three New Clean Label GemPro Wheat Proteins Isolates Launched by Manildra Group USA
- Launch of Lacprodan TexturePro Whey Protein Solution by Arla Foods Ingredients
- Archer Daniels Midland Company and Cargill, Inc Establish New Joint Venture Firm SoyVen in Egypt
- NZMP Introduces New Protein-based Ingredients
- PURIS Launches Dairy-Free Yogurt
- Nutriati, Inc and PLT Health Solutions, Inc Collaborate to Develop Artesa Chickpea Protein
- Burcon Submits a Formal GRAS Notification Dossier for Peazazz and Peazac Pea Proteins
- Grain Assets of Farmers Grain Company Acquired by Scoular
- Darling Ingredients Takeover Assets of Kruger Commodities
- Launch of Rousselot's X-Pure Medical Grade Gelatin Range
- ADM Animal Nutrition Unveils Versity Protein for Dogs and Cats
- Coromega Introduces Coromega Max Liquid Protein and Coromega Max Pre-Workout MCT Gel
- Launch of Rousselot's StabiCaps and Peptan IIm for Pharma and Nutraceutical Applications
- Newly Reformulated GemPro Ultra Introduced by Manildra Group USA
- ADM Animal Nutrition Launches New Protein PROPLEX T for Aquaculture and Swine Diets
- PURIS and Cargill Inc Join Hands on Pea Protein Portfolio
- Omega Protein Corporation Acquired by Cooke Inc.
- CHS' Efforts to Regain Financial Flexibility
- ADM Agrees to Sell its Oilseeds Operations to Inversiones Piuranas S.A.
- Introduction of Rousselot's SiMoGel Gelatin-based Solution for the Starchless Production of Gummies
- Arla Foods Ingredients Launches New Range of Whey Protein-based Complementary Feeding Solutions
- Fonterra Acquires 10 Percent Share in AB Rokiskio Suris
- Fonterra Joins Joint Venture as an Equal Shareholder in Columbia River Technologies
- ADM Develops Nutriance Portfolio of Wheat Protein Concentrates
- Aprs Unveils Premium Plant-Based Protein Drink
- Arla Foods Ingredients Develops High-Protein Pre-Meal Shot Concept
- ADM Establishes New Feed Premix Plant in Zhangzhou, China
- ADM Expands Non-GMO High-protein Soybean Meal Business Facility in Straubing, Germany
- Roquette Starts the Construction of New Pea Protein Production Unit in Canada
- ADM Launches Multiseed Concentrate for Baking Industry
- Fonterra to Develop Whey Protein Concentrate from Fresh Australian Cheese Whey
- ADM Animal Nutrition Adds New Dimensions to its Gro Fast Product Portfolio for Dairy Beef Application
- MGP Adds New Clean Label Ingredients to Arise Line of Wheat Protein Isolates
- Mead Johnson Nutrition Company is Now a Division of Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Roquette to Broaden Pea Processing Capacity to Meet Fast-Growing Global Demand for Pea Protein
- The Nature's Bounty Co Launches New Pure Protein Super Food Protein Powder
- Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S Develops New High Protein Snack Bars
- Launch of SUPRO XT 55 Isolated Soy Protein by DuPont Nutrition & Health
- ADM Set-Up New Feed-Premix Facility in Xiangtan and Nanjing, China
- Omega Protein, the Newest Industry Partner at the Science Center for Marine Fisheries
- Joint Venture of Glanbia, DFA, MMFA and Foremost Farms to Establish a New Cheese and Whey Production Facility in Michigan, United States
- Gelita to Construct Ultra-Modern Facilities in Eberbach
- Roquette Invest more than 400 Million CAD to Build a Brand New Pea Protein Facility in Canada
- Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S Launches Whey Hydrolysates Portfolio
Product Outline
The market for key product segments/types of Protein Ingredients studied in this report comprise the following:
- Animal Protein
- Whey Protein
- Milk Protein
- Gelatin
- Casein and Caseinates
- Egg Protein
- Others
- Plant Protein
- Soy Protein
- Wheat Protein
- Pea Protein
- Others
The report analyzes the market for the following major applications of Protein Ingredients:
- Food & Beverages
- Animal Feed
- Infant Formulation
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-protein-ingredients-market-overview-2019-2025-by-animal-whey-milk-gelatin-casein-egg--plant-soy-wheat-pea-300944195.html
