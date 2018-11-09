Global Cultured Meat Market to 2024 Featuring Major Players -  Mosameat, Memphis Meat, Just, Inc & Supermeat Integriculture

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cultured Meat Market - Market Share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cultured meat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period 2017-2024.

Drivers of global cultured meat market are rising concern for animal welfare, technological development in cellular agriculture, increasing trend of investment by key industry giants and increasing focus on environmental sustainability. Factors such as the requirement for high volumes of capital to set up the plant and stringent regulatory environment expected to hinder the growth of global cultured meat market. Growing imports in South East Asia provides growth opportunities for the market. Whereas, increasing consumer preference for plant-based protein and lack of awareness among consumers are major challenges faced by the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the report has been segmented in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of World. North America accounted for largest market revenue share for the cultured meat market in 2017 and is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2017-2024 due to factors such as increasing demand for meat products, the presence of a majority of market players, etc. However, the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to factors such as rising number of poultry-based Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) across the region, etc.

The growth in cultured meat market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Mosameat (the Netherlands), Memphis Meat (United States), Just, Inc. (United States), Supermeat (Israel) Integriculture Inc. (Japan), etc.

Finless Foods

Future Meat Technologies

Integriculture Inc.

Just, Inc.

Memphis Meats

Modern Meadow

Mosameat

Perfect Day Foods

Supermeat

Toyson Foods

Wild Earth Inc.

