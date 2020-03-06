Giant Announces New Store Opening in Fairfax County, VA.

With more than 69,000 square feet, Giant's large energy efficient store includes expanded offerings

LANDOVER, Md., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, announces today the grand opening of a new store at 6360 Seven Corners Center, Falls Church, VA 22044. When doors open officially at 6 a.m. on Friday, March 6, shoppers will be wowed by over 69,000 square feet that house expanded departments, unique product offerings and convenient services from a full pharmacy to a PNC Bank branch and Starbucks. This new location will create 100 new jobs for the local community.

The new large Fairfax Giant will have enhanced features that include a fresh cut fruit station as well as an extensive ethnic food section celebrating the local neighborhood's diverse community. The store will also house a full-service floral section and expanded cheese, deli, meat and seafood departments.

Additionally, the new Fairfax store will feature Giant's Pickup service, which allows shoppers to simply place their grocery orders online at GiantFood.com and in-store associates will hand-select, pack and deliver orders right to shoppers' cars.

"We are looking forward to opening our newest format store in Fairfax County and allowing our customers to experience Giant's updated layout, décor and product offering," said Ira Kress, Interim President of Giant. "Our newest store is designed to the make the shopping experience clear and simple and our expanded product offering will make it easier than ever to enjoy great food. Not only have we expanded our amazing, high quality food selection across the aisles and throughout every department, we have done so with a focus on our environment with energy saving equipment and lighting, demonstrating our commitment to be a leader in sustainability."

The new Fairfax County Giant was constructed to be energy efficient. LED lighting is equipped throughout the store and there are refrigerators and doors in the dairy, frozen, deli and meat, and produce sections to assist with keeping the items fresh and cold, while also preserving energy.

For more information about Giant, visit giantfood.com.

About Giant

Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies, 81 full-service PNC Banks and 22 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 157 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

