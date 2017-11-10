General Mills Will Webcast Discussion at the 2017 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- General Mills (NYSE: GIS) will webcast an upcoming discussion at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, November 14 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Jeff Harmening, General Mills chief executive officer, will participate in a question-and-answer session focused on General Mills business plans and growth opportunities. Interested investors can access the webcast on the General Mills corporate website at www.generalmills.com/investors. The webcast will be available through May 13, 2018.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Fiber One, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2017 consolidated net sales of US $15.6 billion, as well as another US $1.0 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.

