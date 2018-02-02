Game Day Party Prep

The big game is almost here! Whether you’re hosting a tailgate before the big game or having friends over to cheer from your couch, hosting a sports party can be a little stressful but a lot of fun! That’s why Pasta Fits has plenty of entertaining tips to make your party a hit!

Show Your Team SpiritBuy some sports decorations or wear your team's colors. If they’re out of your favorite team’s colors, you can buy some plain items and decorate them yourself!

Plan for those gameday eats – including healthy options.Along with the heavier favorites like hamburgers and wings, include some lighter, vegetarian options like a veggie platter and some hummus. Pasta salads are also a great gameday food. Check out our recipes for some crowd favorites like our Pasta Primavera, Orzo and Brussels Sprouts Slaw or Perfect Summer Pasta Salad.

Remember to include finger foods – perfect for kids to eat or to eat as appetizers!Try our Tortellini Antipasto Skewers, Tofu and Avocado Summer Salad Rolls, or Couscous Crab Pearl Pepper Poppers.

Remember to include mocktails.Kids and guests who opt not to drink alcohol will still get to enjoy a special treat!

Give kids some alternative activities.Small children may not be interested in the game. Help them enjoy the fun by providing things like a sports themed craft or activity.

Get extra inspiration from our Sports Party Pinterest Board.

