FOOD & WINE Launches "F&W Pro," Bringing Insider Business Content And Tools To Food And Beverage Industry Professionals

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FOOD & WINE, the ultimate epicurean tastemaker, published by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), has launched F&W Pro, a new business content hub from FOOD & WINE for people in the food and beverage industry.

F&W Pro highlights great leaders in the industry, shares business best practices, and celebrates the enduring values of mentorship. The mission of this hub is to keep the restaurant industry and those involved informed, help them grow professionally and personally, to connect them with others in the culinary trade, and to celebrate good leadership. F&W Pro content will be distributed on FoodandWine.com, in FOOD & WINE magazine (starting with the July issue), on social media channels, major podcast platforms, and through real-world events.

F&W Pro will include:

A dedicated landing page on FoodAndWine.com featuring daily food and drink business news stories. The new inaugural list of Great Restaurants to Work For will premiere on this landing page.

A weekly newsletter from FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief, Hunter Lewis , sharing the most relevant food business news and interviews from the week. Sign up for the newsletter here.

, sharing the most relevant food business news and interviews from the week. Sign up for the newsletter here. FOOD & WINE Senior Editor Kat Kinsman's powerful new weekly podcast "Communal Table," featuring talks with tastemakers like Chef David Chang and cookbook author Samin Nosrat .

and cookbook author . New Programming from F&W Pro at signature brand events like the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, Colorado .

Reported by investigative journalist Tracie McMillan, Great Restaurants to Work For in 2019 honors 19 restaurants across the country that have strong workplace cultures. From financial transparency and maternity leave to health benefits and mental health counseling, these restaurants programs can be adopted by other businesses. One common denominator among the restaurants on the list: they have low turnover in a notoriously transitional labor market.

The 19 "Greatest Restaurants to Work For" winners hail from large coastal cities and small rural enclaves alike: AC Restaurants (Raleigh, NC), Ardent (Milwaukee, WI), Barrio Café (Phoenix, AZ), Ben's Chili Bowl (Washington, DC), Bini's Kitchen (San Francisco, CA), Biscuit Love (Nashville, TN), Cala (San Francisco, CA), Dinette (Pittsburgh, PA), Egg (Brooklyn, NY), Folk and The Farmer's Hand (Detroit, MI), Giant (Chicago, IL), Hell's Backbone Grill (Boulder, UT), Junebaby, Salare, Lucinda Grain Bar (Seattle, WA), Mei Mei (Boston, MA), Mondo and Rosedale (New Orleans, LA), Patachou Restaurant Group (Indianapolis, IN), Thai Fresh (Austin, TX), Vimala's Curryblossom Café (Chapel Hill, NC), Zingerman's Community of Businesses (Ann Arbor, MI).

"Given the sweeping cultural changes in our country and especially within the food and beverage industry, we are launching F&W Pro as a much-needed resource," said Lewis, who himself cooked in chef Jonathan Waxman's restaurants prior to his magazine media career. "F&W Pro provides our community of restauranteurs, chefs, winemakers, bartenders, and hoteliers with the inspiration, networking opportunities, and tools they need to grow professionally and personally. Long-term, we also expect Great Restaurants to Work For to spark a new conversation among discerning restaurant customers to think as much about the people serving their food as they do about where the ingredients come from."

FOOD & WINE Publisher Tom Bair has secured the brand's first advertisers for F&W Pro, which includes Beringer Vineyards among others. "This platform is resonating with our ad partners who are looking to support and develop meaningful relationships with the trade community," Bair said. "Advertisers recognize that doing the right thing is also good for business, and they're committed to helping this important cause."

The brand will also take F&W Pro on the road this summer when Lewis will do a month-long residency in California. There, he'll engage with farmers, chefs, winemakers, restaurateurs, and hoteliers responsible for some of America's most amazing food and wine experiences and share their stories with the F&W Pro audience, while also capturing recipes and itineraries for readers who want to follow along and recreate them at home.

Visit F&W Pro at FoodandWine.com/FWPro to learn more. Sign up for the F&W Pro newsletter here. Follow @foodandwine on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

